Toyohashi University of Technology (豊橋技術科学大学; Toyohashi Gijutsu Kagaku Daigaku), often abbreviated to TUT, is a national engineering university located in Toyohashi, Aichi, Japan. Distinguished for the upper-division student body where over 80% of them are transfer students from 5-year engineering schools called Kōsens, the TUT is one of the only two Universities of Technology, a form of universities in Japan, the other being Nagaoka University of Technology. TUT is also noted for the fact that majority of the students proceed to graduate schools. The university is locally nicknamed Gikadai (技科大). Toyohashi University of Technology was founded on October 1, 1976. Departments of Engineering are reconstructed into 5 new departments from April 2010.

Address 1-1 Hibarigaoka, Tempaku, Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, Japan Website http://www.tut.ac.jp/english/index.html Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toyohashi_University_of_Technology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

