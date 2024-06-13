Toyohashi University of Technology (豊橋技術科学大学; Toyohashi Gijutsu Kagaku Daigaku), often abbreviated to TUT, is a national engineering university located in Toyohashi, Aichi, Japan. Distinguished for the upper-division student body where over 80% of them are transfer students from 5-year engineering schools called Kōsens, the TUT is one of the only two Universities of Technology, a form of universities in Japan, the other being Nagaoka University of Technology. TUT is also noted for the fact that majority of the students proceed to graduate schools. The university is locally nicknamed Gikadai (技科大). Toyohashi University of Technology was founded on October 1, 1976. Departments of Engineering are reconstructed into 5 new departments from April 2010.

Address
1-1 Hibarigaoka, Tempaku, Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, Japan
Website
http://www.tut.ac.jp/english/index.html
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toyohashi_University_of_Technology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Understanding flow and sound through large-scale computations

In a research collaboration between the group of Professor Hiroshi Yokoyama of the Department of Mechanical Engineering and KOBE STEEL, LTD., flow, and acoustic fields in an expanding pipe with orifice plates were studied ...

General Physics

Apr 2, 2024

Researchers elucidate the complexity of flames

A research team, led by Professor Yuji Nakamura of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Toyohashi University of Technology, discovered that the flickering of flames can be freely controlled by moving two flames closer ...

General Physics

Mar 31, 2023

Volume of plastic waste in Jakarta rivers revealed

From 2019 to 2022, Prof. Takanobu Inoue of Toyohashi University of Technology conducted a joint research project with his research team titled "Estimation of amount of release of plastics to the ocean in Indonesia" under ...

Environment

Nov 15, 2022

