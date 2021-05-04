May 4, 2021

Circadian rhythm research could turn early birds into night owls

by American Institute of Physics

Circadian rhythm research could turn early birds into night owls
This figure illustrates a gene network that controls circadian rhythms. Instead of there simply being one clock gene, a more complex network is involved. Credit: Rongling Wu

How body clocks work could lead to science that can turn an early bird into a night owl or vice versa as well as other advances, like helping crops grow all year long.

In Applied Physics Reviews, scientists at Penn State report on their work advancing knowledge about , the natural process that governs sleep and waking patterns in humans, animals, and plants.

Researchers have identified a set of genes, called , that control these rhythms. But a more complicated network of genes than previously known appears related to circadian rhythms. More fully understanding this network is key to understanding how the rhythms work and could potentially be changed.

The authors detail a they are using to help identify all the genes involved in this network. With the help of scientists from other disciplines, they hope to fully understand how these genes work together to make one person more productive in the while another thrives in the middle of the night.

Doing so could lead to the creation of medicines that would help someone who is naturally a day person but required to work nights, or one who struggles to be productive first thing in the morning.

"If we understand the gene for a night owl, we can develop a drug to activate that gene for an early bird who has to live a lifestyle like a ," said author Rongling Wu, director of the Center for Statistical Genetics at Penn State.

There are also possible health benefits. Disrupted circadian rhythms have been linked to health issues including depression, anxiety, , and .

And while most people probably think of circadian rhythms in humans, plants and animals have them, too. A breakthrough in understanding the clock-gene network could help increase crop production.

For example, wheat, which tends to "rest" during the middle of the day, could be modified to grow all day long and be harvested more quickly. Or a crop that does not grow well in northern areas with less daylight and colder temperatures could have genes altered to make it ignore those conditions.

"We can increase our production," Wu said. "If we can activate the correct gene, we can use all of that time. But we need to bring together different researchers from other fields to better understand such a complex problem."

Explore further

Plants set a 'bedtime' alarm to ensure their survival, new study shows
More information: "Statistical mechanics of clock gene networks underlying circadian rhythms" Applied Physics Reviews (2021). aip.scitation.org/doi/10.1063/5.0029993
Journal information: Applied Physics Reviews

Provided by American Institute of Physics
Citation: Circadian rhythm research could turn early birds into night owls (2021, May 4) retrieved 4 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-circadian-rhythm-early-birds-night.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Telescoping antenna -- why is there a knob on top?

19 hours ago

Meaning of Multiplication and Division in Physics

May 03, 2021

Smoke Alarms and radiation from them

May 03, 2021

Calculating distance between lux meter and light source

May 03, 2021

Radiation leak test instruments

May 01, 2021

Mirrors spontaneously cracking

Apr 29, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments