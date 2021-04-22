April 22, 2021

Study: Cohabiting interracial parents less likely to stay together than married counterparts

by University of Western Ontario

Family stability at risk when interracial parents cohabit, not marry
Credit: Keira Burton from Pexels

Multiracial children's experiences of family instability differ significantly depending on whether their parents were married when the child was born, a new international study published in the Journal of Marriage and Family has found.

While multiracial children born to cohabiting are more likely than their single-race counterparts to experience , that increased risk does not exist for multiracial children born to married parents, according to research by Western University's Kate Choi, in collaboration with Rachel E. Goldberg from the University of California.

The rising number of interracial unions and multiracial individuals might be seen as a sign that racial distinctions are diminishing, but the reality is much more complicated, said Choi, associate professor of sociology.

"Although attitudes towards interracial unions have become much more favorable, some interracial couples continue to report ostracism from friends and families after the formation of these unions," said Choi, an expert in racial and socioeconomic inequality. "Families are also more likely to oppose longer-lasting unions than dating."

Differences in the intensity of family opposition may help generate the variations in multiracial children's risk of experiencing family instability, the study suggested. Multiracial children born to may have extended families who are more accepting of interracial unions, or the parents may have relationships that are strong enough to overcome the challenges of intermarriage. Those born to cohabiting parents also may be at higher risk because extended-family opposition intensified following a pregnancy, putting a strain on the parents' relationship.

While the study is based on U.S. data, most research on racial and ethnic disparity shows that what's happening in the United States is also transpiring in Canada even though the national narrative might be different, said Choi.

"For the most part, we have seen a lot of consistencies between the U.S. and Canada in patterns of racial/ethnic disparities. Furthermore, roughly 15 percent of Canadians report that they would never marry someone outside of their race," said Choi citing a recent Ipsos poll. "This suggests interracial couples will experience the same challenges in Canada as they do south of the border."

Inequalities based on race and are on the rise across North America, and research into diversity and equity must continue, said Choi. She noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has unveiled and heightened disparity and discrimination for racialized communities.

"That higher shares of children are born in cohabitation suggests that a new disadvantaged group may be emerging: a population who are more likely to experience instability which is linked to poorer academic and socio-emotional outcomes," said Choi. "Our results suggest that systemic racism and unfavorable attitudes towards interracial unions may have created this disadvantaged group."

More information: Kate H. Choi et al. Multiracial Children's Experiences of Family Instability, Journal of Marriage and Family (2021). DOI: 10.1111/jomf.12763

Journal information: Journal of Marriage and Family

Provided by University of Western Ontario

Citation: Study: Cohabiting interracial parents less likely to stay together than married counterparts (2021, April 22) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-cohabiting-interracial-parents-counterparts.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Premarital births no longer predict breakups
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

2 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

9 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

15 hours ago

When streets were lit by gas lights

16 hours ago

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)