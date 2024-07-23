Journal of Marriage and Family publishes research and theory, research interpretation and reviews, and critical discussion on all aspects of marriage, close relationships, and families. It is a journal of the National Council on Family Relations. For more than 70 years, Journal of Marriage and Family (JMF) has been a leading research journal in the family field. JMF features original research and theory, research interpretation and reviews, and critical discussion concerning all aspects of marriage, other forms of close relationships, and families.

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1111/(ISSN)1741-3737 Impact factor 2.028 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA