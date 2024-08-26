The University of Western Ontario, commonly referred to as Western, is a public research university located in London, Ontario, Canada. The university's main campus covers 455 hectares (1,120 acres) of land, with the Thames River cutting through the eastern portion of the main campus. Western administers a wide variety of academic programs between 12 faculties, professional schools and three affiliated university colleges. The university was founded as The Western University of London Ontario, a denomimational school of the Church of England, by Bishop Isaac Hellmuth and the Anglican Diocese of Huron. The university became secular in 1908 and was renamed "The University of Western Ontario" in 1923. The university has over 23,000 undergraduate and over 5,000 graduate students. More than 220,000 alumni and former students of Western can be found in over 100 countries around the world. The Western varsity athletic teams are known as the Western Mustangs, and are members of the Canadian Interuniversity Sport. The university was founded on 7 March 1878 by Bishop Isaac Hellmuth (1817–1901) of the Anglican Diocese of Huron as "The Western University of London Ontario."

Address
151 Richmond Street, London, Ontario, Canada
Website
http://www.uwo.ca/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Western_Ontario

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

University of Western Ontario

Researchers chart Orion Nebula like never before

Star and planet formation is a messy affair. It starts with the gravitational collapse of a gigantic cloud of gas and dust, which simultaneously produces massive stars, whose intense radiation field creates a harsh environment, ...

Astronomy

May 14, 2024

0

87

Two-dimensional nanomaterial sets expansion record

It is a common hack to stretch a balloon out to make it easier to inflate. When the balloon stretches, the width crosswise shrinks to the size of a string. Noah Stocek, a Ph.D. student collaborating with Western physicist ...

Nanophysics

Apr 17, 2024

2

50

Research revives 1800s photos

Researchers from Western University developed techniques for creating images from old, badly tarnished photographs. These techniques could also be used to study other historic artifacts and fossils and prevent corrosion ...

Analytical Chemistry

Apr 15, 2024

0

20

page 1 from 26