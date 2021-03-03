March 3, 2021

Scientists dig deep to reveal Earth's hidden layer

by Australian National University

earth's core
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

It's an idea worthy of a Jules Verne novel; a mysterious layer at the center of our planet.

Now researchers from The Australian National University (ANU) have confirmed the existence of the Earth's "innermost inner core."

Lead author of the study, Ph.D. researcher Joanne Stephenson, says while this new layer is difficult to observe, its distinct properties may point to an unknown, dramatic event in the Earth's .

"We found evidence that may indicate a change in the structure of iron, which suggests perhaps two separate cooling events in Earth's history," Ms Stephenson said.

"The details of this big event are still a bit of a mystery, but we've added another piece of the puzzle when it comes to our knowledge of the Earths' inner core."

Ms Stephenson says that investigating the structure of the inner core can help us understand more about the Earth's history and evolution.

"Traditionally we've been taught the Earth has four main layers: the crust, the mantle, the outer core and the inner .

"The idea of another distinct was proposed a couple of decades ago, but the data has been very unclear.

"We got around this by using a very clever search algorithm to trawl through thousands of the models of the .

"It's very exciting—and might mean we have to re-write the textbooks!"

For the very least, Verne's famous novel may need a couple of extra pages.

The research has been published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth.

Explore further

Earth's surprise inside: Geologists unlock mysteries of the planet's inner core
More information: J. Stephenson et al. Evidence for the Innermost Inner Core: Robust Parameter Search for Radially Varying Anisotropy Using the Neighborhood Algorithm, Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth (2020). DOI: 10.1029/2020JB020545
Journal information: Journal of Geophysical Research

Provided by Australian National University
Citation: Scientists dig deep to reveal Earth's hidden layer (2021, March 3) retrieved 3 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-scientists-deep-reveal-earth-hidden.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Martian Anthill

12 hours ago

How was Earth flat in Grenvillean?

Feb 27, 2021

So what happens to existing continents when new supercontinent forms?

Feb 25, 2021

Magnetic field excursion about 41,000-42,000 years ago

Feb 24, 2021

A water-covered planet

Feb 23, 2021

Lots of quakes over last few days

Feb 18, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments