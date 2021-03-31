March 31, 2021

Findings offer 'recipe' for fine tuning alloys for high-temperature use

by KTH Royal Institute of Technology

Findings offer 'recipe' for fine tuning alloys for high-temperature use
A piece of alloy is stress tested in Levente Vitos' lab at KTH Royal Institute of Technology. Credit: Levente Vitos

Superalloys that withstand extremely high temperatures could soon be tuned even more finely for specific properties such as mechanical strength, as a result of new findings published today.

A phenomenon related to the invar effect—which enables such as nickel-iron (Ni-Fe) to keep from expanding with increasing temperature—was reported to have been discovered in paramagnetic, or weakly magnetized, high-temperature alloys.

Levente Vitos, Professor at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, says the breakthrough research, which includes a general theory explaining the new invar effect, promises to advance the design of high-temperature alloys with exceptional mechanical stability. The article was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America. Led by Vitos, the research team was comprised of KTH researchers Zhihua Dong, Wei Li and Stephan Schönecker.

Short for 'invariant,' invar plasticity enables magnetically-disordered Ni-Fe alloys to show practically invariant deformation behavior over a wide temperature range—making them ideal for turbines and other mechanical uses in extremely high temperatures.

The invar effect however has never been fully understood, and Vitos says that these new findings help explain the peculiar high-temperature properties of special alloys used in jet engines, such as nickel-based superalloys.

Invar has two known effects: thermal expansion and elasticity (the ability to spring back after bending, for instance). Because both of these effects are linked with the interplay between temperature and magnetic order, they are considered to be specific to magnetically-ordered alloys.

Using first-principles quantum mechanical modeling, the researchers identified how invariant plasticity also occurs in non-magnetic alloys, when a structural balance exists at the atomic level between cubic and hexagonal close-packed structures.

The new discovery emerges from a long-term collaboration with industry to find alternatives to carcinogenic cobalt in hard metals, such as cutting tools. Vitos says this finding broadens the palette of invar phenomena and material compositions, with clear implications for new applications.

"Our findings create a new platform for tailoring high- properties of technologically relevant materials towards plastic stability at elevated temperatures," he says.

Explore further

New aluminum and samarium hexaboride-based composite material with near-zero expansion
More information: Zhihua Dong et al, Invariant plastic deformation mechanism in paramagnetic nickel–iron alloys, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2021). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2023181118
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by KTH Royal Institute of Technology
Citation: Findings offer 'recipe' for fine tuning alloys for high-temperature use (2021, March 31) retrieved 31 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-recipe-fine-tuning-alloys-high-temperature.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

Mar 29, 2021

Chiral Column Chromatography

Mar 26, 2021

Potassium sodium tartrate preparation and comparison with recipes

Mar 22, 2021

How do I know which enthalpy change to calculate?

Mar 14, 2021

I do not understand oxidizers and what they do

Mar 13, 2021

Question about chlorine water

Mar 09, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments