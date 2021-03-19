March 19, 2021

Researchers define new equation for doubly labeled water studies

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers define new equation for doubly labeled water studies
Graphical Abstract. Credit: Cell Reports Medicine (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.xcrm.2021.100203

The doubly labeled water (DLW) method can be used to measure the energy expenditure of individuals. It is based on the differential elimination of oxygen and hydrogen isotopes. Individuals drink some dose water and then they can go about their daily lives. Periodic urine samples are taken to measure isotope washout rates.

Although this method is the gold standard for making free-living expenditure measurements, there is actually no consensus on the exact equations that should be used to convert the isotope measures into the final expenditure estimate.

Now a consortium of users led by Prof. John Speakman from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has compiled a of over 5500 measurements using the technique. These measurements were from the DLW database of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Using the and the database consortium could recalculate all the measurements using one standard equation and then look at how far out the original measurements were to this standard. But the first problem was what equation to choose as standard?

To solve this problem, they used the database to derive a new equation which performed better than all the other available equations in published validation studies.

The new equation was then tested against all the original calculations. The result showed that in previous estimates, the average difference was 1-4%, but occasionally up to 20%. These differences could compromise making comparisons across studies.

"We have defined a new for use in all future DLW studies. This has allowed us to recalculate all the previous studies in the database to facilitate analyses of data combined across different studies, and to answer the big questions in and nutrition," said Prof. Speakman.

The study was published in Cell Reports Medicine.

Explore further

New method for estimating kidney function improves accuracy and precision compared with commonly used methods
More information: John R. Speakman et al. A standard calculation methodology for human doubly labeled water studies, Cell Reports Medicine (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.xcrm.2021.100203
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers define new equation for doubly labeled water studies (2021, March 19) retrieved 19 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-equation-doubly.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A Numerical Electromagnetic Solver Using Duality

Mar 18, 2021

Homemade cloud chamber not working

Mar 18, 2021

Magnetism used as a repulsive force

Mar 17, 2021

Coriolis effect and water experiment

Mar 14, 2021

Critical angle (symmetry of refraction) confusion

Mar 12, 2021

Double Glazed Window Reflection

Mar 10, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments