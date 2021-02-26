February 26, 2021

Study reveals cause of 3-D asymmetry in inertial confinement fusion implosions

by Michael Padilla, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Study reveals cause of 3-D asymmetry in ICF implosions
This is a HYDRA simulation of an ICF implosion with an imposed HDC shell thickness asymmetry. The result plotted here is a significantly distorted shell at peak compression (background color scale) along with the induced hotspot flow field. Credit: Chris Schroeder and Jose Milovich/LLNL.

Inertial confinement fusion (ICF) implosions require very high levels of symmetry in order to reach the high densities and temperatures required for fusion induced self-heating. Even percent-level deviations from perfect spherical symmetry can lead to significant distortions of the implosion and ultimately degrade fusion performance.

To that end, researchers from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) conducted work to gain a better understanding about why this happens. The work was published in Physical Review Letters and was featured as an Editor's Suggestion.

Daniel Casey, LLNL physicist and lead author of the paper, said the work summarizes observations of areal-density asymmetries seeded by high-density carbon (HDC) capsule thickness asymmetries, helping to illuminate one of the principal causes of a significant degradation in ICF implosions at the National Ignition Facility (NIF), the world's most energetic laser.

"These asymmetries can decrease the energy available to heat the and reduce the confinement of that energy," Casey said. "It is like squeezing a balloon a little harder on one side than the other, at some point the balloon will attempt to vent out the weak spots."

The paper reveals that tiny imperfections in the capsule can grow into huge distortions of the implosion at peak compression. In fact, some recent experiments described in the paper show that sub-percent level non-uniformity (approximately 0.7 percent) in HDC capsule thickness can grow into approximately 25 percent variations in the fuel areal density and produce hotspot velocities on the order of 100 kilometers per second.

"This result is significant because if we know the causes for these asymmetries in ICF implosions, we are better able to predict them and understand their impact," Casey said. "Perhaps most important, if we know the causes we can work on fixing them."

The work was conducted by radiographing the pre-shot capsules before the experiment to determine the level of non-uniformity. Then after the experiment is performed, the team looked for signs of asymmetry in the observed residual hotspot velocity and shell areal-density asymmetry.

"This work was enabled in part by advances in diagnosing implosion asymmetry through observations of the hotspot velocity using neutron spectrometry," Casey said. "Along with advances in measuring shell non-uniformity through neutron activation anisotropies.

"It is like the analogy of the balloon that is being squeezed harder on one side, if we find the hotspot velocity is very high in some direction and aligned with significant non-uniformity of the shell, we know that some aspects of the implosion were not adequately symmetric," Casey explained. "Then the question becomes 'why that direction?" "

The team then looked at comparing the pre-shot radiographs of the capsule to the hotspot velocity. They found that thickness variations deduced from the radiographs are often correlated in both direction and magnitude. This strongly suggests that the shell non-uniformities are at least one of the principal causes of asymmetry as diagnosed through the hotspot .

Casey said that understanding and improving the performance of ICF implosions is an important part of the Lab's research on the NIF.

"Now that we have found HDC shell non-uniformity to be an important degradation of implosion performance, we are working to increase the accuracy of our metrology of the shells and also to improve the manufacture of HDC to produce more uniform shells," he said.

Explore further

Inertial confinement fusion implosions have significant 3-D asymmetries
More information: D. T. Casey et al. Evidence of Three-Dimensional Asymmetries Seeded by High-Density Carbon-Ablator Nonuniformity in Experiments at the National Ignition Facility, Physical Review Letters (2021). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.126.025002
Journal information: Physical Review Letters

Provided by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Citation: Study reveals cause of 3-D asymmetry in inertial confinement fusion implosions (2021, February 26) retrieved 26 February 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-02-reveals-d-asymmetry-inertial-confinement.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Thought Experiment: Aether Medium

12 hours ago

Thought Experiment - Centripetal Force

Feb 25, 2021

'A Brief History of Time' question on gravity

Feb 24, 2021

An arrow vane claim (fletchings as airfoils)

Feb 23, 2021

Fulcrum, balance point and scissor lift force

Feb 23, 2021

Is The Planck Length the smallest length possible?

Feb 22, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments