February 25, 2021

Rare bee found after 100 years

by Flinders University

Rare bee found after 100 years
Pharohylaeus lactiferus (Colletidae: Hylaeinae). Credit: James Dorey Photography

A widespread field search for a rare Australian native bee not recorded for almost a century has found it's been there all along—but is probably under increasing pressure to survive.

Only six individual were ever found, with the last published record of this Australian endemic bee species, Pharohylaeus lactiferus (Colletidae: Hylaeinae), from 1923 in Queensland.

"This is concerning because it is the only Australian species in the Pharohylaeus genus and nothing was known of its biology," Flinders University researcher James Dorey says in a new scientific paper in the journal Journal of Hymenoptera Research.

The hunt began after fellow bee experts Olivia Davies and Dr. Tobias Smith raised the possibility of the species' extinction based on the lack of any recent sightings. The 'rediscovery' followed extensive sampling of 225 general and 20 targeted sampling sites across New South Wales and Queensland.

Along with extra bee and vegetation recordings from the Atlas of Living Australia, which lists 500 bee species in NSW and 657 in Queensland, the Flinders researchers sought to assess the latest levels of true diversity warning that and fragmentation of Australia's rainforests, along with wildfires and climate change, are likely to put extinction pressure on this and other invertebrate species.

"Three populations of P. lactiferous were found by sampling bees visiting their favored plant species along much of the Australian east coast, suggesting population isolation," says Flinders University biological sciences Ph.D. candidate James Dorey.

Highly fragmented habitat and potential host specialization might explain the rarity of P. lactiferus.

Rare bee found after 100 years
The recently found Pharohylaeus lactiferus (Colletidae: Hylaeinae). Credit: James Dorey Photography

Australia has already cleared more than 40% of its forests and woodlands since European colonization, leaving much of the remainder fragmented and degraded (Bradshaw 2012).

"My geographical analyses used to explore in the Wet Tropics and Central Mackay Coast bioregions indicate susceptibility of Queensland rainforests and P. lactiferus populations to bushfires, particularly in the context of a fragmented landscape," Mr Dorey says.

The study also warns the species is even more vulnerable as they appear to favor specific floral specimens and were only found near tropical or sub-tropical rainforest—a single vegetation type.

"Collections indicate possible floral and habitat specialization with specimens onlyvisiting firewheel trees, Stenocarpus sinuatus (Proteaceae), and Illawarra flametrees, Brachychiton acerifolius (Malvaceae), to the exclusion of other available floralresources."

Known populations of P. lactiferus remain rare and susceptible to habitat destruction(e.g. from changed land use or events such as fires), the paper concludes.

"Future research should aim to increase our understanding of the biology, ecologyand population genetics of P. lactiferus."

"If we are to understand and protect these wonderful Australian species, we reallyneed to increase biomonitoring and , along with funding for the museum curation and digitisation of their collections and other initiatives," Mr Dorey says.

Explore further

CSIRO identifies plants most at risk after Black Summer megafires
More information: James B. Dorey. Missing for almost 100 years: the rare and potentially threatened bee, Pharohylaeus lactiferus (Hymenoptera, Colletidae), Journal of Hymenoptera Research (2021). DOI: 10.3897/jhr.81.59365
Journal information: Journal of Hymenoptera Research

Provided by Flinders University
Citation: Rare bee found after 100 years (2021, February 25) retrieved 25 February 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-02-rare-bee-years.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

messenger RNA (mRNA) - not just for coronavirus vaccines

2 hours ago

Covid-19 long haul

16 hours ago

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

18 hours ago

Coronovirus Vaccine Progress

Feb 24, 2021

Has COVID-19 already peaked?

Feb 23, 2021

Several questions about genetic engineering

Feb 22, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments