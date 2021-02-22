February 22, 2021

Going on holiday has a restorative effect on changes in DNA of shift workers

by University of Helsinki

vacation
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Going on holiday can affect shift workers on the level of gene function: a new study indicates that resting during a holiday period restored functions associated with DNA regulation in shift workers suffering from sleep deprivation.

Long-term sleep deprivation is detrimental to health, increasing the risk of psychiatric and somatic , such as depression and cardiovascular diseases. And yet, little is known about the molecular biological mechanisms set in motion by sleep deprivation which underlie related adverse health effects.

In a recently published study, the University of Helsinki, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health and the Finnair airline investigated to DNA methylation in . DNA methylation denotes epigenetic regulation that modifies gene function and regulates gene activity without changing the sequence of bases in the DNA.

Short-term genetic changes caused by DNA methylation are not well known. While methylation is connected with our surroundings, more research is needed on how the environment affects epigenetic regulation and gene function.

The study provides researchers with new information on both DNA methylation and the that have an impact on a sleep disorder related to shift work (shift work disorder, or SWD).

The study was published in Scientific Reports.

Changes to DNA methylation can mediate infections caused by sleep deprivation

A total of 32 shift workers participated in the study, of whom 21 suffered from shift work disorder and 11 were in the control group. Dynamic changes to DNA methylation were investigated through a genome-wide analysis during work and after a holiday period.

Changes to DNA methylation which affected gene function were identified in study subjects suffering from a sleep disorder caused by shift work. The findings demonstrated that rest and recovery during holiday periods also resulted in the restoration of DNA methylation in cases where changes had been observed during the work period.

The study proved the dynamic nature of DNA methylation, which was particularly emphasized in the activity of NMDA glutamate receptors. The strongest evidence was gained from the GRIN2C receptor: the methylation level of a specific CpG base pair in the regulatory region was lower during the work period in subjects suffering from shift work disorder. However, this change was reversed after the holiday period.

"Based on the results, we can deduce that changes to the DNA methylation of white blood cells are associated with shift work disorder. These changes, such as low methylation levels observed during the work period, are probably linked to sleep deprivation and related inflammatory consequences which DNA changes may mediate," says doctoral student Alexandra Lahtinen, MSc, from the University of Helsinki.

"Sufficient rest and recovery are important for everyone, but especially important for people with a background of long-term due to, for example, living habits or irregular working conditions. Having said that, it's positive that the subjects recovered from at least some of the changes related to shift work disorder observed in the study," says Professor Tiina Paunio from the University of Helsinki and the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, who was the principal investigator of the study.

Explore further

Blood leukocytes mirror insufficient sleep
More information: Alexandra Lahtinen et al. Differential DNA methylation in recovery from shift work disorder, Scientific Reports (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-82627-0
Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by University of Helsinki
Citation: Going on holiday has a restorative effect on changes in DNA of shift workers (2021, February 22) retrieved 22 February 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-02-holiday-effect-dna-shift-workers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
54 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Has COVID-19 already peaked?

4 hours ago

Several questions about genetic engineering

Feb 19, 2021

Number of genes and their repressors

Feb 19, 2021

Can we move the brain cortex up and down?

Feb 19, 2021

COVID Resistance from Neanderthal DNA

Feb 19, 2021

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

Feb 18, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments