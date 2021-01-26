January 26, 2021

Mouse study identifies novel compound that may help develop diabetes drugs

by The Ohio State University

diabetes
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Research led by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine identified a new compound that might serve as a basis for developing a new class of drugs for diabetes.

Study findings are published online in the journal Nature Chemical Biology.

The -activated (Ampk) is a crucial enzyme involved in sensing the body's energy stores in cells. Impaired energy metabolism is seen in obesity, which is a risk factor for . Some medications used to treat diabetes, such as metformin, work by increasing the activity of Ampk.

"In our study, we discovered a protein that is involved in removing Ampk from cells called Fbxo48. We designed and tested a compound termed, BC1618, that blocks Fbxo48 and was much more potent than metformin in increasing Ampk function. BC1618 improved responses to insulin, a measure of effectiveness for diabetes medicines, in obese mice," said Dr. Rama K. Mallampalli, senior author and chair of the department of internal medicine at Ohio State.

Mallampalli began this research at The University of Pittsburgh before joining Ohio State, and continued collaborating with researchers there to complete the study.

"This study builds on our prior research to understand how critical proteins in the body are removed or degraded. The research team had previously designed and produced a family of anti-inflammatory drugs that are FDA approved and are poised to enter Phase 1 studies," Mallampalli said. "Using this new compound as a backbone, our team including Dr. Bill Chen and Dr. Yuan Liu at Pittsburgh will make other that are more potent and safe in animal models and then test them in diabetes animal models. Eventually we aim to obtain FDA approval for human testing."

Explore further

Common diabetes drug reverses inflammation in the liver
More information: Yuan Liu et al. A Fbxo48 inhibitor prevents pAMPKα degradation and ameliorates insulin resistance, Nature Chemical Biology (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41589-020-00723-0
Journal information: Nature Chemical Biology

Provided by The Ohio State University
Citation: Mouse study identifies novel compound that may help develop diabetes drugs (2021, January 26) retrieved 26 January 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-mouse-compound-diabetes-drugs.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Applying desiccant to surfaces (aluminum sheet or PLA/PETG)

17 hours ago

Why does nitrogen sp3 hybridize?

Jan 23, 2021

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

Jan 19, 2021

Can we write mass in coefficients of elements in a chemical equation

Jan 19, 2021

Is the number of significant figures of molar volume at STP (22.7 L/mol) considered?

Jan 11, 2021

Is percent yield based on grams or moles?

Jan 10, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments