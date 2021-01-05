January 5, 2021

Sweat, bleach and gym air quality

by University of Colorado at Boulder

Sweat, bleach and gym air quality
University of Colorado Boulder cheerleaders work out in the Dal Ward Athletic Center in 2018. Credit: Katie Weeman/CIRES

One sweaty, huffing, exercising person emits as many chemicals from their body as up to five sedentary people, according to a new University of Colorado Boulder study. And notably, those human emissions, including amino acids from sweat or acetone from breath, chemically combine with bleach cleaners to form new airborne chemicals with unknown impacts to indoor air quality.

"Humans are a large source of indoor emissions," said Zachary Finewax, CIRES research scientist and lead author of the new study out in the current edition of Indoor Air. "And chemicals in indoor air, whether from our bodies or cleaning products, don't just disappear, they linger and travel around spaces like gyms, reacting with other chemicals."

In 2018, the CU Boulder team outfitted a weight room in the Dal Ward Athletic Center—a campus facility for university student athletes, from weightlifters to cheerleaders—with a suite of air-sampling equipment. Instruments collected data from both the weight room and supply air, measuring a slew of airborne chemicals in real time before, during and after workouts of CU athletes. The team found the athletes' bodies produced 3-5 times the emissions while working out, compared to when they were at rest.

"Using our state-of-the-art equipment, this was the first time indoor air analysis in a gym was done with this high level of sophistication. We were able to capture emissions in real time to see exactly how many chemicals the athletes were emitting, and at what rate," said Demetrios Pagonis, postdoctoral researcher at CIRES and co-author on the new work.

Many gym facilities frequently use chlorine bleach-based products to sanitize sweaty equipment. And while these work to kill surface bacteria—they also combine with emissions from sweat—mixing to form a new cocktail of chemicals.

The team was the first to observe a group called N-chloraldimines—a reaction product of bleach with —in gym air. That meant chlorine from bleach cleaner sprayed onto equipment was reacting with the amino acids released from sweating bodies, the authors report.

And although more research is needed to determine specific impacts this might have on , chemically similar reaction products of ammonia with bleach can be harmful to human health.

"Since people spend about 90 percent of our time indoors, it's critical we understand how chemicals behave in the spaces we occupy," said Joost de Gouw, CIRES Fellow, professor of chemistry at CU Boulder and corresponding author on the paper. Although the researchers collected all data for this study pre-pandemic, the team says their results illustrate that a modern gym with low occupancy and good ventilation may still be relatively safe for a workout, especially if masks are used.

Explore further

Study reveals fate of indoor chemical emissions, including unexpected buildup of lactic acid from sweat
More information: Zachary Finewax et al, Quantification and source characterization of volatile organic compounds from exercising and application of chlorine‐based cleaning products in a university athletic center, Indoor Air (2020). DOI: 10.1111/ina.12781
Provided by University of Colorado at Boulder
Citation: Sweat, bleach and gym air quality (2021, January 5) retrieved 5 January 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-gym-air-quality.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why is the CO2 level lower in my house than outside?

Dec 29, 2020

Mw 6.4 Quake Croatia

Dec 29, 2020

Mw 6.8, Chile ... NOW

Dec 27, 2020

If the Sahara is caused by the Hadley cell, it should ring the Earth like the Hadley cell, surely?

Dec 27, 2020

Clair Patterson, Measuring Earth's Age, Discovery of Pb contamination

Dec 26, 2020

Why Grid North doesn't agree with True North on maps

Dec 25, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments