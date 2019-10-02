October 2, 2019

Cleaning with bleach could create indoor air pollutants

by American Chemical Society

bleach
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

For generations, people have used chlorine bleach to clean and disinfect their homes. However, researchers have now discovered that bleach fumes, in combination with light and a citrus compound found in many household products, can form airborne particles that might be harmful when inhaled by pets or people. They report their results in ACS' Environmental Science & Technology.

Bleach cleaning products emit chlorine-containing compounds, such as hypochlorous acid (HOCl) and (Cl2), that can accumulate to relatively high levels in poorly ventilated . These gases can react with other chemicals commonly found in homes, such as limonene—an orange- or lemon-scented compound added to many personal care products, cleaners and air fresheners. In addition, indoor lighting or sunshine through windows might split HOCl and Cl2 into a hydroxyl radical and a chlorine atom, which can react with other compounds to form air particles called secondary organic aerosols (SOAs). These pollutants have been linked to respiratory problems and other .

Chen Wang and colleagues wanted to see whether limonene and bleach fumes, at concentrations likely to occur in indoor environments, could react to produce SOAs under light and dark conditions.

The researchers added limonene, HOCl and Cl2 to air in an environmental chamber and then measured the reaction products using mass spectrometry. In the dark, limonene and HOCl/Cl2 quickly reacted to produce a variety of volatile compounds. When the team turned on or exposed the chamber to sunlight, these volatile compounds interacted with the light-generated hydroxyl radicals and chlorine atoms to form SOAs.

Although the composition and possible health effects of these particles need to be studied further, they could be occupational hazards for people involved in cleaning activities, the researchers say.

Explore further

Clean smell doesn't always mean clean air
More information: "Indoor Illumination of Terpenes and Bleach Emissions Leads to Particle Formation and Growth" Environmental Science & Technology (2019). pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/acs.est.9b04261
Journal information: Environmental Science & Technology

Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Cleaning with bleach could create indoor air pollutants (2019, October 2) retrieved 2 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-indoor-air-pollutants.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
47 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Determining contours on a map

Oct 01, 2019

Where did the water come from in Antarctica?

Sep 30, 2019

Using moss to combat CO2 emissions

Sep 30, 2019

Why do I keep finding more new rocks in my garden year after year?

Sep 25, 2019

Lack of dandelions this year

Sep 23, 2019

What is a "lumachelic limestone"?

Sep 23, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

dirk_bruere
1 hour ago
Probably best not to clean your house
0
Report Block
Da Schneib
46 minutes ago
I had a cat up and die after my mother-in-law, against my explicit orders, insisted on using chlorine bleach in my home. She died of kidney failure. I have not permitted its use in my home since, nor does my wife disagree. There are many choices for cleaning compounds that do not include such toxic chemicals. They need this little ingredient called "elbow grease."
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration