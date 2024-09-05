The University of Colorado at Boulder, (CU Boulder), was established in 1876 as a public university. CU Boulder offers undergraduate and graduate degrees to a student body of 29,700 students. CU is ranked with a high research activity. In recent history, CU Boulder received funds to establish the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics, JILA, and management funds for the National Institute of Standards and Technology's NIST-F-1 Atomic clock.

Address Office of Media Relations and News Services University of Colorado at Boulder 584 UCB Boulder, Colorado 80309-0584 Website http://www.colorado.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Colorado_at_Boulder

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed