The University of Colorado at Boulder, (CU Boulder), was established in 1876 as a public university. CU Boulder offers undergraduate and graduate degrees to a student body of 29,700 students. CU is ranked with a high research activity. In recent history, CU Boulder received funds to establish the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics, JILA, and management funds for the National Institute of Standards and Technology's NIST-F-1 Atomic clock.

Office of Media Relations and News Services University of Colorado at Boulder 584 UCB Boulder, Colorado 80309-0584
http://www.colorado.edu/
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Colorado_at_Boulder

From harmony to civil war: When language turns deadly

For years, Jaroslav Tir has been pondering a perplexing mystery: Why do some countries where a multi-ethnic populace once lived together in harmony devolve into civil war, slaughter and ethnic cleansing?

Social Sciences

Aug 30, 2024

Spot AI images this election: Fact vs. fiction tips

On Aug. 18, former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump posted an unusual endorsement to his social media account on Truth Social. Amid a series of photos, he included an image of pop megastar Taylor ...

Political science

Aug 29, 2024

Why do plants wiggle? New study provides answers

In a new study, physicists from the United States and Israel may have gotten to the bottom of a quirky behavior of growing plants—and a mystery that intrigued Charles Darwin himself during the later decades of his life.

Plants & Animals

Aug 15, 2024

