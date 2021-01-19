January 19, 2021

Buildings: The unbreakable bond

by Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Story tips: Volcanic microbes, unbreakable bonds and flood mapping
ORNL researchers produced self-healable and highly adhesive elastomers, proving they self-repair in ambient conditions and underwater. Credit: ORNL/U.S. Dept. of Energy

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory developed self-healing elastomers that demonstrated unprecedented adhesion strength and the ability to adhere to many surfaces, which could broaden their potential use in industrial applications.

Elastomers, commonly used in the construction industry as sealants, are known for their durability. However, they can develop cracks when exposed to certain environments, leading to air and water leaks.

In a study, ORNL researchers used a blend of a self-healing polymer with curable elastomers to produce a series of self-healable and highly adhesive materials. The team proved that these elastomers can self-repair in ambient temperatures and conditions, as well as underwater, with their adhesive force only minimally impacted by surface dust.

"These tough elastomers can be made simply and efficiently through a scalable process, enabling a wider range of uses for the building, automotive and electronics industries," ORNL's Diana Hun said.

Explore further

Metal-ion breakthrough leads to new biomaterials
More information: Zhen Zhang et al. Autonomous Self‐Healing Elastomers with Unprecedented Adhesion Force, Advanced Functional Materials (2020). DOI: 10.1002/adfm.202006298
Journal information: Advanced Functional Materials

Provided by Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Citation: Buildings: The unbreakable bond (2021, January 19) retrieved 19 January 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-buildingsthe-unbreakable-bond.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

2 hours ago

Can we write mass in coefficients of elements in a chemical equation

9 hours ago

Is the number of significant figures of molar volume at STP (22.7 L/mol) considered?

Jan 11, 2021

Is percent yield based on grams or moles?

Jan 10, 2021

Radioactivity and the Periodic Table

Jan 09, 2021

Applying desiccant to surfaces (aluminum sheet or PLA/PETG)

Jan 09, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments