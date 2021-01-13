January 13, 2021

Study looks at how land acquisitions affect climate change

by Arizona State University

grass land
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In 2007, an increase in world food prices led to a global rush for land in the form of land grabs or large-scale land acquisitions. Over the last two decades, such acquisitions have resulted in millions of hectares of land changing hands in developing nations. Although such changeover can increase the cultivation of crops needed to feed the world's growing population and spark new agricultural practices and technologies, it can also lead to environmental degradation, increased carbon emissions and threats to the livelihoods of smallholder farmers.

The socioeconomic and environmental consequences of such large-scale land acquisitions have been studied, but the effect of land grabs on has not, at least until now.

In a newly published study in the journal Nature Food, researchers looked at what drives large-scale land acquisitions and how the implementation of large-scale land acquisitions for agricultural development affect carbon emissions, and in turn, climate change.

"Overall, the findings suggest there is a cost-effective way to produce more food while minimizing carbon emissions from this process", said Chuan Liao, assistant professor in ASU's School of Sustainability and lead author of the study.

"It's unrealistic to say that we can't convert more land given that the world's population is growing especially in developing countries, but we still must minimize carbon emissions while pursuing agricultural development," he said.

The study researchers analyzed countries that were engaged in over 1,000 transnational, large-scale land acquisitions. They identified three distinct geographic areas where land grabs take place including coastal West Africa and the East African Rift Valley; Southeast Asia; Central-South Latin America; and Eastern Europe and western Russia.

The study showed that the quest for resources, like and water, drives large-scale land acquisitions. That is, countries with low or medium-low arable land availability are usually investors, whereas those with medium-high or high arable land serve as hosts, said Liao. Likewise, countries with less water scarcity often supply land, whereas those countries with higher water scarcity invest in land.

The researchers also estimated carbon emissions from nearly 1,500 cases of large-scale land under two agricultural-development scenarios, including business as usual and enforcement of environmental regulations.

In analyzing those emissions, the researchers found that the business-as-usual scenario, that is, clearing all vegetation from 37 million hectares of land, would emit approximately 2.26 gigatons of carbon. In contrast, implementing environmental regulations to constrain land conversion and save high-carbon-value forests would reduce emissions to 0.81 gigatons.

The study also found that enforcing environmental regulation policies does not reduce the amount of land that can be used for agricultural development at the same proportion as the reduction in carbon emission.

"Instead, we allow on lands that have lower carbon values," explained Liao. "Our strategy is to better manage these tradeoffs because food security and mitigation are both important."

Explore further

Global Safety Net maps land areas that need to be protected to safeguard biodiversity and stem carbon emissions
More information: Liao, C., Nolte, K., Sullivan, J.A. et al. Carbon emissions from the global land rush and potential mitigation. Nat Food 2, 15–18 (2021). doi.org/10.1038/s43016-020-00215-3
Journal information: Nature Food

Provided by Arizona State University
Citation: Study looks at how land acquisitions affect climate change (2021, January 13) retrieved 13 January 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-acquisitions-affect-climate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

If the Sahara is caused by the Hadley cell, it should ring the Earth like the Hadley cell, surely?

Jan 10, 2021

Does the world really need 'more power'?

Jan 10, 2021

Why is the CO2 level lower in my house than outside?

Jan 08, 2021

Mw 6.4 Quake Croatia

Dec 29, 2020

Mw 6.8, Chile ... NOW

Dec 27, 2020

Clair Patterson, Measuring Earth's Age, Discovery of Pb contamination

Dec 26, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments