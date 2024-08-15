Arizona State University, (ASU) was founded in 1885 as a public university. Today, ASU has the single largest student body in the USA with over 67,000 undergraduate and graduate students. ASU is rated by Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Learning as a “very high research activity” university. ASU has campuses in downtown Phoenix, Mesa and Tempe, Arizona. ASU recently opened the Biodesign Institute in Tempe for the purposes of expanding its biotechnology research capabilities. Noteworthy colleges at ASU include the Ira A. Fulton School of Engineering, School of Sustainability, College of Technology and Design and international institutes in collaboration with labs located in foreign countires.

Address
ASU Media Relations, PO Box 875011, Tempe, AZ 85287-5011.
Website
http://www.asu.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arizona_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Researchers explore cancer susceptibility in birds

In one of the largest studies of cancer susceptibility across bird species, researchers at Arizona State University describe an intriguing relationship between reproductive rates and cancer susceptibility.

Plants & Animals

Jul 31, 2024

0

8

Zooplankton study challenges traditional views of evolution

In new research, Arizona State University scientists and their colleagues investigated genetic changes occurring in a naturally isolated population of the water flea, Daphnia pulex. This tiny crustacean, barely visible to ...

Evolution

Jul 15, 2024

0

299

Research shows how RNA 'junk' controls our genes

Researchers at Arizona State University have made a significant advance in understanding how genes are controlled in living organisms. The new study, published in the journal Nucleic Acids Research, focuses on critical snippets ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Jul 2, 2024

0

86

How a deadly strain of salmonella fine-tunes its infection tactics

Disease-causing microbes have evolved sophisticated strategies for invading the body, flourishing in often hostile environments and evading immune defenses. In a new study, Professor Cheryl Nickerson, her Arizona State University ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jun 17, 2024

0

0

