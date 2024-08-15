Arizona State University, (ASU) was founded in 1885 as a public university. Today, ASU has the single largest student body in the USA with over 67,000 undergraduate and graduate students. ASU is rated by Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Learning as a “very high research activity” university. ASU has campuses in downtown Phoenix, Mesa and Tempe, Arizona. ASU recently opened the Biodesign Institute in Tempe for the purposes of expanding its biotechnology research capabilities. Noteworthy colleges at ASU include the Ira A. Fulton School of Engineering, School of Sustainability, College of Technology and Design and international institutes in collaboration with labs located in foreign countires.

Address ASU Media Relations, PO Box 875011, Tempe, AZ 85287-5011. Website http://www.asu.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arizona_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

