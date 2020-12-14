December 14, 2020

Researchers uncover an overlooked process enhancing the carbon-removal potential of mangroves

by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

Researchers uncover an overlooked process enhancing the carbon-removal potential of mangroves
Red Sea mangroves represent an effective natural way to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Credit: Morgan Bennett Smith

High levels of dissolved calcium carbonate present in their bedrock indicate that Red Sea mangroves are capable of removing more carbon than previously thought, KAUST researchers have found. The study's findings highlight the need to consider calcium carbonate dissolution in mangroves growing on carbonate platforms as an important carbon storage mechanism.

Blue carbon ecosystems, such as mangroves, saltmarshes and seagrass beds, sequester large amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere in the form of organic carbon locked in their soils. In the Red Sea and much of the tropics, mangroves grow on calcium carbonate sediments formed by shells and skeletons of marine organisms dating back to the Pleistocene, about one hundred thousand years ago. The dissolution of calcium carbonate in seawater is a source of total alkalinity, which increases the ocean's capacity to store CO2from the atmosphere.

Previous research has found that the relatively small mangroves of the Red Sea bury ten times less organic carbon in their sediments than the global average for mangroves. These studies, however, did not examine dissolved calcium carbonate as a carbon sink—a concept that had been previously hypothesized but not quantified, until now.

"As the ocean becomes more acidic due to , more carbonate is dissolved in the oceans. This isn't good news, because is a global threat to coral reefs," says Vincent Saderne, a research scientist in KAUST. "But this dissolution also increases the ocean's capacity to dissolve CO2, creating a feedback effect that helps mitigate climate warming. It's quite understudied."

Researchers uncover an overlooked process enhancing the carbon-removal potential of mangroves
Mangroves can create alkaline conditions that enhance the ocean's capacity to store atmospheric carbon dioxide. Credit: Morgan Bennett Smith

Using incubation chambers, the team measured the total alkalinity emission rates present in a swamp in the central Red Sea, Saudi Arabia. They compared these measurements with those taken in a nearby lagoon that had no vegetation.

They found that total alkalinity was significantly higher in the mangrove swamp than in the lagoon, regardless of the season, time of day or the presence of root structures. The calculated alkalinity emission rates were also much higher than those reported by previous studies on mangroves in Australia. The alkalinity released displaces the equilibrium in seawater to permanently convert CO2into bicarbonate.

The researchers also estimated that the mangrove site stores 13 tons of CO2per hectare each year, a 23-fold increase on previous estimates that focused solely on organic carbon burial in soils.

"Our results now identify mangroves in the Red Sea, and possibly those in other basins, as a powerful solution to mitigate climate change," says Carlos Duarte, professor of marine science and co-author of the study. "The findings contribute to the Circular Economy National Program of Saudi Arabia by identifying a significant option for removing CO2."

Explore further

Keeping up with sea-level rise
More information: Vincent Saderne et al. Total alkalinity production in a mangrove ecosystem reveals an overlooked Blue Carbon component, Limnology and Oceanography Letters (2020). DOI: 10.1002/lol2.10170
Provided by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
Citation: Researchers uncover an overlooked process enhancing the carbon-removal potential of mangroves (2020, December 14) retrieved 14 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-uncover-overlooked-carbon-removal-potential-mangroves.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why is the CO2 level lower in my house than outside?

Dec 12, 2020

Do equations for groundwater flow refer to water density?

Nov 30, 2020

5G and future 6G terahertz absorbed by water vapour = heating?

Nov 24, 2020

Mw7.0 Greek islands off the coast of western Turkey

Nov 05, 2020

Meridional Heat Transfer - Ocean and Atmosphere

Nov 02, 2020

Today's Climate Change and the Permian-Triassic Boundary

Oct 31, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments