December 15, 2020

New synthetic molecule can kill the flu virus

by Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

New synthetic molecule can kill the flu virus
Francesco Stellacci in his lab. Credit: EPFL

EPFL scientists have developed a synthetic molecule capable of killing the virus that causes influenza. They hope their discovery will lead to an effective drug treatment.

Influenza is one of the most widespread viral diseases and constitutes a major public health problem. For some, it means spending a week in bed; for others, it could lead to hospitalization or, in the most severe cases, death. Scientists at EPFL's Supramolecular Nano-Materials and Interfaces Laboratory (SuNMIL) within the School of Engineering, working in association with the team headed by Caroline Tapparel, a professor at the University of Geneva's Department of Microbiology and Molecular Medicine, have synthesized a compound that can kill the virus that causes influenza. Their discovery paves the way to effective therapies against the seasonal disease. The research has been published in Advanced Science.

Symptoms appearing too late

"With the , the risk of a pandemic is high," says Francesco Stellacci, the EPFL professor who heads SuNMIL. "Scientists have to update the vaccine every year because the strain mutates, and sometimes the vaccine turns out to be less effective. So it would be good to also have antivirals that could limit the effects of large-scale infection." Antiviral drugs already exist, and Tamiflu is the most well-known. But it has one major drawback—it has to be taken within 36 hours of infection or it loses its efficacy completely. And with influenza, symptoms generally start appearing 24 hours after infection. "By the time patients seek medical treatment, it's often too late for Tamiflu," Stellacci. "In addition, for antivirals to really work, they have to be virucidal—that is, they have to irreversibly inhibit viral infectivity. But today that's not the case."

Effective and non-toxic

Developing a is no mean feat—not only does the virus mutate, but the drug has to be innocuous to the . "The chances of survival with influenza are high, so any drug has to have little or no side effects. Otherwise it wouldn't be worth taking," notes Stellacci.

The flu virus attaches to a cell membrane in order to infect a human body; it then detaches and goes on to infect other cells. Existing work by attacking the virus inside a host cell and temporarily blocking viral replication. The EPFL scientists took a new approach with their antiviral compound in order to make it both effective against influenza and non-toxic. They developed a modified sugar molecule that mimics a , tricking the flu virus into attaching to it. "Once the is attached, our molecule exerts pressure locally and destroys it. And this mechanism is irreversible," says Stellacci.

Because this process occurs outside the body's cells, this synthetic compound demonstrates constant efficacy during the first 24 hours after infection, based on tests conducted on mice. This suggests that in humans, the compound's efficacy could last beyond 36 hours. Stellacci says, "The efficacy of oseltamivir (the active ingredient in Tamiflu) in mice is almost completely lost after 24 hours." What's more, the EPFL-developed compound could be used to create broad-spectrum antivirals—that is, drugs that act against many different kinds of flu viruses. This research focuses mainly on seasonal and does not address efforts to develop a treatment for COVID-19.

Explore further

New therapy for flu may help in fight against COVID-19
More information: Ozgun Kocabiyik et al. Non‐Toxic Virucidal Macromolecules Show High Efficacy Against Influenza Virus Ex Vivo and In Vivo, Advanced Science (2020). DOI: 10.1002/advs.202001012
Provided by Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne
Citation: New synthetic molecule can kill the flu virus (2020, December 15) retrieved 15 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-synthetic-molecule-flu-virus.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
22 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Removing green cooper oxides with Electrolysis, chemicals, etc.

5 hours ago

In what class does one typically learn that atoms emit EM radiation?

19 hours ago

List of H20 breakdown substances

Dec 14, 2020

1420 MHz--- the emission frequency of cold hydrogen gas

Dec 14, 2020

Steric inhibition of resonance

Dec 14, 2020

Good chemistry websites

Dec 12, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments