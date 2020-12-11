December 11, 2020

Researchers discover strong correlation between partisanship and social mobility during COVID-19 pandemic

by Vanderbilt University

pandemic
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

According to many medical experts, reduced social mobility—defined here as social contact and travel within and among communities—is a necessary factor to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Joshua Clinton, professor of political science at Vanderbilt University, led a team of researchers to analyze data from more than one million US adults, determining that partisanship is a stronger determinant of social mobility behaviors than the relative prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the community. The research, "Partisan Pandemic: How Partisanship and Public HealthConcerns Affect Individuals' Social Mobility During COVID-19", will be published by the American Association for the Advancement of Science in Science Advances on Dec 12, 2020.

Between March and April 2020—the first month of the pandemic—Democrats and Republicans both indicated increased concern about COVID-19 and a commitment to reduced social mobility. However, in April, the percentage of Republicans who indicated they were "very or somewhat worried about COVID-19" began to decline while remaining stable among Democrats. The reduced concern about the pandemic among Republicans correlated with a faster return to , regardless of the rate of infections in their communities.

By September, Republicans were engaged in nearly double the number of social activities per day than Democrats. Clinton asserts that stronger political leadership may help reduce among Republicans, considered by public health experts as a necessary step for reducing transmission and controlling the pandemic.

Explore further

Politics key to Americans' views on COVID-19, poll shows
More information: Partisan pandemic: How partisanship and public health concerns affect individuals' social mobility during COVID-19, Science Advances  11 Dec 2020:
eabd7204 , DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abd7204
Journal information: Science Advances

Provided by Vanderbilt University
Citation: Researchers discover strong correlation between partisanship and social mobility during COVID-19 pandemic (2020, December 11) retrieved 11 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-strong-partisanship-social-mobility-covid-.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments