November 2, 2020

More Republicans follow COVID guidelines when they're told it will protect themselves

by University of British Columbia

covid
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

For decades, scientists have predicted that a deadly pandemic would sweep the globe—but what they didn't expect was that basic public health measures such as mask wearing and social distancing would become political flashpoints, especially in the United States.

But according to new research from the UBC Sauder School of Business, a different approach to public health messaging could help ease those tensions—and potentially save lives.

In the U.S., more than eight million people have been infected with the fast-moving virus, and more than 225,000 have died. Still, millions of Americans, many of them conservatives, doggedly refuse to wear masks, social distance or obey limits on social gatherings.

In fact, for some, snubbing those prevention measures has in itself become a political statement.

Through a series of studies involving more than 2,300 U.S. participants, both Republicans and Democrats, researchers from UBC Sauder, Boston University and Stockholm Business School set out to determine why that was, and how respondents from both sides of the political fence felt about .

What they found was that conservatives tend to focus on self-reliance and feel responsible for their own outcomes, whereas liberals take more of a community-minded view and are more likely to take responsibility for others.

Democrats tend to feel their community-minded actions make a difference, whereas many Republicans believe they aren't particularly helpful.

"Republicans have this perception that if they do the , the mask wearing, the hand sanitizing and all these different things, they have less of an impact on others—whereas the Democrats feel like these behaviours will have an impact on others," explains UBC Sauder Professor Katherine White, who is also the academic director of the Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics.

"So Republicans basically say, 'It's my choice and I'm going to do what I want. It's not really affecting anyone else.'"

In one study, the researchers asked participants to adopt and use a contact-tracing app, which helps track positive cases of COVID-19 and alert users when they've been near an infected person. The participants were given different messages about the benefits of the app, some focused on protecting the self ("Keep Yourself Safe") and some aimed at helping others ("Help Save Lives").

"We find that the self-focused messages resonate significantly better with Republicans and make them more likely to use the app," says White, who adds that focusing on individual protections doesn't alienate Democrats or cause a backfire effect.

The study authors didn't only divide people into those two political camps; they also surveyed participants to determine their level of liberalism or conservatism, and noticed the study's findings were amplified when participants were more deeply rooted in their respective political camps.

But the findings don't necessarily mean that conservatives are less compassionate, emphasizes White. "Some people say, 'Conservatives just don't care about other people.' And I don't think that's what we're finding," she says. "What we're finding is that they don't see their behaviours as impacting others, which is very interesting."

Because of the Republican-Democrat divide when it comes to COVID-19 measures, White recommends that public health officials carefully consider where they're placing their messages, then tailor them to the specific audience.

"You could have one that says 'do it for others' in the more liberal media, and then have more of the 'think about yourself and your close family' for Republican audiences," says White. "Don't necessarily assume it's one size fits all."

Explore further

Political leaders' views on COVID-19 risk are highly infectious in a polarized nation
More information: Aylin Cakanlar et al, Political Ideology and the Perceived Impact of Coronavirus Prevention Behaviors for the Self and Others, Journal of the Association for Consumer Research (2020). DOI: 10.1086/711834
Provided by University of British Columbia
Citation: More Republicans follow COVID guidelines when they're told it will protect themselves (2020, November 2) retrieved 2 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-republicans-covid-guidelines-theyre-told.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments