December 21, 2020

Scientists develop an efficient way to produce low-cost heatsinks

by National University of Science and Technology MISIS

Scientists develop an efficient way to produce low-cost heatsinks
Andrey Stepashkin, researcher at NUST MISIS Center for Composite Materials. Credit: Sergey Gnuskov/NUST MISIS

NUST MISIS scientists found a way to reduce the cost of industrial and electronics heatsinks production up to 10 times. Consequently, the product itself would also cost less. The proposed methods presume the use of rubber and silicon carbide as components, i.e. these components are mixed, pressed and sintered. The article on the research is published in Polymers.

Heat sinking in operating devices is a constant necessity as overheating inevitably shortens the service life of expensive equipment. One of the most popular heat sinking materials is graphite as it perfectly resists high temperatures. But this is an expensive material, since its production requires fairly 'clean' conditions and exceptionally high-quality raw materials.

Scientists from NUST MISIS Center for Composite Materials found a way to significantly reduce the manufacturing cost of heat sinks. Instead of graphite, it was proposed to use polymer materials, rubbers with inclusions. In this case, the mass of inclusions can even exceed that of the base material, depending on the desired strength, ductility and heat resistance of the final material.

The is quite simple: the rubber mass is placed between two rollers that rotate towards each other at different speeds. Powdered silicon carbide is also added there. The rollers mix the materials and pull a uniform mass. Next, the mass is placed in a special press-form, where it is shaped in a desired way. Finally, the pressed billet is sintered at 360 °C.

"This is a very low-waste production: at the initial mixing stage, the mass is homogeneous, like plasticine or clay. Its remains can be immediately reused. In addition, both rubber and silicon carbide are inexpensive , if compared to graphite. The material obtained after sintering can withstand temperatures up to 300 °C, it perfectly sinks heat, and almost does not conduct current. That is, it can be used both in industry and in electronics", comments Andrey Stepashkin, researcher at NUST MISIS Center for Composite Materials.

However, as noted by scientists, their main achievement is not even in creating this particular material, but in working out the (strength, crack resistance, plasticity, etc.) that can be created using the methods described above. So, if carbide is replaced with or, for example, boron nitride, such composites will find application in other areas of technology, such as conductive components of electronics.

Explore further

Fracture toughness of the material for aircraft construction is increased by 1.5 times
More information: Andrey A. Stepashkin et al, Low-Temperature Carbonized Elastomer-Based Composites Filled with Silicon Carbide, Polymers (2020). DOI: 10.3390/polym12112669
Provided by National University of Science and Technology MISIS
Citation: Scientists develop an efficient way to produce low-cost heatsinks (2020, December 21) retrieved 22 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-scientists-efficient-low-cost-heatsinks.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think quantified things exist in reality?

13 hours ago

Who invented electric potential and why?

Dec 21, 2020

Creating stationary neutrons by colliding protons and electrons

Dec 18, 2020

Homemade cloud chamber not working

Dec 16, 2020

How can an object move without acceleration?

Dec 14, 2020

Work done via induced charges in a grounded conductor

Dec 14, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments