December 15, 2020

Reducing pesticide use with nanoparticles

by University of Fribourg

farm
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Researchers at the Adolphe Merkle Institute and the Department of Biology at the University of Fribourg have discovered how certain silica nanoparticles could act as a traceless, degradable, and highly efficient treatment against some plant pathogens.

One of the biggest challenges facing agriculture today is the extensive use of fertilizers and pesticides. With an increasing number of products banned or considered dangerous for human and animal health, the need for substitutes is acute. One approach is to stimulate plants' own immune response to pathogen attacks. Silicic , which naturally occurs in soil, is known to provoke such responses in plants, and amorphous can release this substance in small amounts. These nanoparticles, which are also naturally present in many such as cereals, are more common than most people think. They are part of food grade silica (SiO2), otherwise known as E551 on labels and packaging, and used for decades in a variety of products such as table salt, pills, or protein powders to avoid clumping.

Increased resistance

With this in mind, the Fribourg-based researchers aimed to create an environmentally safe nano-agrochemical for the targeted delivery of silicic acid and to stimulate plant defense. They synthesized silica nanoparticles with similar properties to those found in plants. To test their efficiency, they applied the nanoparticles on Arabidopsis thaliana (thale cress), a widely used plant model, infected with the bacterial pest Pseudomonas syringae, another model organism. The results showed that their nanoparticles can boost resistance against the bacteria in a dose-dependent manner by stimulating the plant's defense hormone, salicylic acid (which is also the active ingredient in aspirin). The researchers also investigated the interactions of the nanoparticles with plant leaves. They were able to show that nanoparticle uptake and action occurred exclusively through the leaf pores (stomata) that allow the plants to breathe. The nanoparticles did not distribute further in the plants, and the particles degrade without leaving a trace in the presence of water, an important consideration for environmental and food safety. Compared to free silicic acid, which is already used in crop protection, the silica nanoparticles caused less stress to the and to other soil microorganisms due to the slow release of the silicic acid. The study, published in the top-ranking journal Nature Nanotechnology, shows that silica nanoparticles could serve as an inexpensive, highly efficient, safe, and sustainable alternative for plant disease protection.

Future research could extend the investigations to a broader spectrum of according to the researchers such as other bacteria, insects, or viruses. They emphasize though that before any broad application of nanoparticles as nano-biostimulants and -fertilizers, a thorough analysis is needed to assess the potential long-term fate of in the environment.

More information: Mohamed El-Shetehy et al. Silica nanoparticles enhance disease resistance in Arabidopsis plants, Nature Nanotechnology (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41565-020-00812-0

Journal information: Nature Nanotechnology

Provided by University of Fribourg

Citation: Reducing pesticide use with nanoparticles (2020, December 15) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-pesticide-nanoparticles.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Plants open their pores and scientists strike gold
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

14 hours ago

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)