December 17, 2020

Coronavirus escalated armed conflicts in several war-torn countries

by University of Melbourne

iraq
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Armed conflict activities increased in five countries during the first wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic says new research from the University of Melbourne.

India, Iraq, Libya, Pakistan and the Philippines all saw an escalation of civil wars because parties exploited either state weakness or a lack of international attention due to the .

"I looked at the countries that had the most palpable records of conflict," said researcher Dr. Tobias Ide, a Discovery Early Career Researcher Fellow from the School of Geography. "What I found was that try to exploit situations in which governments are busy with containing the pandemic and its economic fallout. Increased activities of the Islamic State in Iran are just one example. At the same time, there is little international protest or support as each country is focused on its own struggle with the virus."

Armed conflict intensity in four countries (Afghanistan, Colombia, Thailand and Yemen) decreased between March and June, according to the study as a result of both state and rebel forces failing to get traction under the pandemic.

"However, there are few reasons to be enthusiastic about this development," said Dr. Ide. "The Taliban in Afghanistan and the ELN rebels in Colombia, for instance, reduced their attacks during the first months of the pandemic. But they also used the COVID-19 crisis to recruit new fighters among impoverished groups, and to gain public support from their own pandemic response."

Dr. Ide's paper, "COVID-19 and armed conflict," is published today in the World Development journal, focusing on nine countries that experienced significant levels of armed conflict when the pandemic began to unfold in March 2020.

With the pandemic currently raging in the and several key states in the Asia-Pacific (e.g. India and Indonesia) and international attention preoccupied with the pandemic that has so far infected some 71,581,532 according to the World Health Organisation, the findings provide important insights.

"Escalating pose significant obstacles when dealing with the pandemic as health infrastructure is destroyed and the government losses resources to respond to the virus," said Dr. Ide.

Explore further

Researchers discover strong correlation between partisanship and social mobility during COVID-19 pandemic
More information: Tobias Ide. COVID-19 and Armed Conflict, World Development (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.worlddev.2020.105355
Provided by University of Melbourne
Citation: Coronavirus escalated armed conflicts in several war-torn countries (2020, December 17) retrieved 17 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-coronavirus-escalated-armed-conflicts-war-torn.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments