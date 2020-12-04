December 4, 2020

Advancing gene editing with new CRISPR/Cas9 variant

by University of Michigan

crispr-cas9
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Using a new variant to repair DNA will improve both safety and effectiveness of the much-touted CRISPR-Cas9 tool in genetic research, Michigan Medicine researchers say.

Those two key problems—safety and efficacy—are what continue to hold CRISPR-Cas9 gene targeting back from its full clinical potential, explains co-senior author Y. Eugene Chen, M.D., Ph.D., a professor of internal medicine, , physiology, pharmacology and , from the Michigan Medicine Frankel Cardiovascular Center.

The new CRISPR-Cas9 variant improves efficiency when inserting a gene or DNA fragment to a precise location in the genome, known as knocking in. It also reduces the rate of unintended insertions or deletions, known as indels, of base pairs that often happen while gene editing.

"We name it meticulous integration Cas9, or miCas9, to reflect its extraordinary capacity to enable maximum integration, yet with minimal indels, as well as to recognize its development at the University of Michigan," write senior authors Chen, Jifeng Zhang and Jie Xu for Nature's "Behind the Paper" series. "It provides a 'one small stone for three birds' tool in gene editing."

The team previously reported Cas9 genome editing in 2014, and reported beneficial effects of a RAD51 agonist, RS-1, in gene editing in 2016.

Explore further

Capabilities of CRISPR gene editing expanded
More information: Linyuan Ma et al, MiCas9 increases large size gene knock-in rates and reduces undesirable on-target and off-target indel edits, Nature Communications (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-19842-2
Journal information: Nature , Nature Communications

Provided by University of Michigan
Citation: Advancing gene editing with new CRISPR/Cas9 variant (2020, December 4) retrieved 4 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-advancing-gene-crisprcas9-variant.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Precisely how does Pfizer's Covid-19 mRNA vaccine work?

Dec 02, 2020

Is information theory useful in biology?

Dec 02, 2020

Protein folding AI: "Will Change Everything"

Dec 01, 2020

Can you be injected with two different vaccines?

Nov 28, 2020

At what level is radiation totally safe for our body?

Nov 28, 2020

DNA sequencing and restoring malformed sequences

Nov 28, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments