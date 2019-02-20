New strategy improves efficiency of CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing

February 21, 2019, Mary Ann Liebert, Inc
New strategy improves efficiency of CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing
Credit: Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers

The efficiency of CRISPR genome editing tools targeted to the site of interest by Cas9 nucleases varies considerably and a new CMP-fusion strategy, called CRISPR-chrom, enhances the activity up to several-fold. CRISPR-chrom works by fusing a Cas9 to chromatin-modulating peptides (CMPs), as described in an article published in The CRISPR Journal.

In the article entitled "Improving CRISPR-Cas9 Genome Editing Efficiency by Fusion with Chromatin-Modulating Peptides," Fuqiang Chen and a team of researchers from MilliporeSigma (St. Louis, MO) report on the methods they used to modify Cas9 with known to interact naturally with chromatin, the DNA/RNA/ that comprises chromosomes. The researchers demonstrate a substantial increase in CRISPR-Cas9 activity with the CRISPR-chrom strategy, especially on previously difficult to target sites. They also reported no notable increase in off-target effects. The authors also provided proof of concept for this approach using Cas9 proteins orthogonal to the popular SpyCas9, further expanding the CRISPR toolkit and opening new opportunities for multiplexing as well.

"This is a noteworthy technical improvement for an enhanced CRISPR toolbox," says Rodolphe Barrangou, Ph.D., Editor-in-Chief of The CRISPR Journal. "This approach enhances the editing outcome at refractory sites, and CRISPR-chrom in combination with enhanced guide scaffolds increase our ability to flexibly target the genome."

Explore further: A way to detect likelihood of off-target cuts in CRISPR-Cas9

More information: Xiao Ding et al, Improving CRISPR-Cas9 Genome Editing Efficiency by Fusion with Chromatin-Modulating Peptides, The CRISPR Journal (2019). DOI: 10.1089/CRISPR.2018.0036

Related Stories

A way to detect likelihood of off-target cuts in CRISPR-Cas9

September 13, 2018

An international team of researchers has developed a way to detect the likelihood of making off-target cuts when using the CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technique. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes ...

Addgene keeps flow of CRISPR plasmids fast and affordable

June 18, 2018

As a key global enabler of the revolutionary genome editing technology known as CRISPR, the nonprofit organization Addgene has made available more than 100,000 CRISPR plasmids (circular DNA fragments) to 3,400 laboratories ...

CRISPR method for conditional gene regulation

December 11, 2018

A team of engineers at the University of Delaware has developed a method to use CRISPR/Cas9 technology to set off a cascade of activities in cells, a phenomenon known as conditional gene regulation. Their method, described ...

Alternative CRISPR system is less specific, more robust

September 13, 2017

The genetic tool adept at line-by-line gene editing, CRISPR, has revolutionized the ability of scientists to manipulate genes for experimental, and perhaps someday therapeutic, purposes. But it comes in several varieties. ...

Recommended for you

In small groups, people follow high-performing leaders

February 21, 2019

While the "wisdom of the crowd" shapes the behavior of large groups of people, less is known about small-group dynamics and how individuals interact to make decisions, particularly when it comes to the emergence of leaders, ...

Researchers make coldest quantum gas of molecules

February 21, 2019

JILA researchers have made a long-lived, record-cold gas of molecules that follow the wave patterns of quantum mechanics instead of the strictly particle nature of ordinary classical physics. The creation of this gas boosts ...

Sculpting stable structures in pure liquids

February 21, 2019

Oscillating flow and light pulses can be used to create reconfigurable architecture in liquid crystals. Materials scientists can carefully engineer concerted microfluidic flows and localized optothermal fields to achieve ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.