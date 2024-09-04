The University of Michigan (U-M) was founded in 1817. The main campus is located in Ann Arbor, Michigan with campuses in Flint and Dearborn Michigan. The University of Michigan is a preeminent science and medical research institution. University of Michigan is a public institution that confers undergraduate degrees and advanced degrees in a host of subject areas. The Ann Arbor campus is comprised of 500 buildings and is noted for its world class studies. U-M is ranked 18 among the best universities world-wide by World University Rankings.

Address 412 Maynard Street, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109-1399 Website http://www.umich.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Michigan

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

