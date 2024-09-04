The University of Michigan (U-M) was founded in 1817. The main campus is located in Ann Arbor, Michigan with campuses in Flint and Dearborn Michigan. The University of Michigan is a preeminent science and medical research institution. University of Michigan is a public institution that confers undergraduate degrees and advanced degrees in a host of subject areas. The Ann Arbor campus is comprised of 500 buildings and is noted for its world class studies. U-M is ranked 18 among the best universities world-wide by World University Rankings.

Address
412 Maynard Street, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109-1399
Website
http://www.umich.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Michigan

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

University of Michigan

Iron was life's 'primeval' metal, say scientists

Every living organism uses tiny quantities of metals to carry out biological functions, including breathing, transcribing DNA, turning food into energy, or any number of essential life processes.

Earth Sciences

1 hour ago

0

0

Q&A: Making the case for artisanal and small-scale mining

Artisanal and small-scale mining plays a critical role in supplying the world with minerals vital for decarbonization, but this kind of mining typically lacks regulation and can be socially and environmentally harmful.

Social Sciences

Sep 4, 2024

0

0

Why entrepreneurship education fails in impoverished regions

As formal employment opportunities are rare in impoverished regions, entrepreneurship is considered a key alternative to help people in such regions improve their livelihoods. Many development organizations have adopted a ...

Economics & Business

Aug 22, 2024

0

3

page 1 from 40