November 30, 2020

Thousands flee as Indonesian volcano bursts to life

Thousands have evacuated after Indonesia's Mount Ili Lewotolok erupted Sunday
Thousands have evacuated after Indonesia's Mount Ili Lewotolok erupted Sunday

Thousands have fled the scene of a rumbling Indonesian volcano that burst to life for the first time in several years, belching a massive column of smoke and ash, the disaster agency said Monday.

The evacuation of more than 4,400 residents came as Mount Ili Lewotolok erupted Sunday, spouting a thick tower of debris four kilometres (2.5 miles) into the sky, triggering a flight warning and the closure of a local airport.

The crater's last major eruption was in 2017.

There were no reports of injuries or damage from the eruption in a remote part of the Southeast Asian archipelago.

But authorities advised residents to wear masks to protect themselves from volcanic ash spouting from the crater in East Nusa Tenggara—the southernmost province of Indonesia—and to be alert for possible lava flows.

"To minimise the health impact from volcanic ash, it is recommended that people wear a mask or other equipment to protect their eyes and skin," National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Raditya Jati said.

A two-kilometre no-go zone around the crater was also expanded to four kilometres after Sunday's eruption, while flights were advised to steer clear of the area as rained down on the local Wunopitu airport, which was temporarily closed.

Indonesia's Mount Ili Lewotolok erupted Sunday, belching a column of smoke and ash four kilometres (2.5 miles) into the sky
Indonesia's Mount Ili Lewotolok erupted Sunday, belching a column of smoke and ash four kilometres (2.5 miles) into the sky

Indonesia is home to about 130 due to its position on the "Ring of Fire", a belt of tectonic plate boundaries circling the Pacific Ocean where frequent seismic activity occurs.

In late 2018, a in the strait between Java and Sumatra islands erupted, causing an underwater landslide that unleashed a tsunami which killed more than 400 people.

Explore further

Indonesia's Mt. Sinabung shoots column of smoke and ash into sky

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Thousands flee as Indonesian volcano bursts to life (2020, November 30) retrieved 30 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-thousands-indonesian-volcano-life.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do equations for groundwater flow refer to water density?

1 hour ago

5G and future 6G terahertz absorbed by water vapour = heating?

Nov 24, 2020

Mw7.0 Greek islands off the coast of western Turkey

Nov 05, 2020

Meridional Heat Transfer - Ocean and Atmosphere

Nov 02, 2020

Today's Climate Change and the Permian-Triassic Boundary

Oct 31, 2020

Question about world average temperatures 1880- early 20th century

Oct 28, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments