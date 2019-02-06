Erupting Indonesian volcano spews ash, lava

February 8, 2019
Mount Merapi's last major eruption in 2010 killed more than 300 people and forced some 280,000 others to evacuate
Mount Merapi's last major eruption in 2010 killed more than 300 people and forced some 280,000 others to evacuate

Indonesia's Mount Merapi, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has spewed a plume of grey ash into the sky as fiery red molten lava streamed down from its crater.

Authorities did not raise the rumbling volcano's alert status after the on Thursday evening.

But any activity at Merapi raises concern and have previously been ordered to stay outside a five-kilometre (three-mile) no-go zone around the crater near Indonesia's cultural capital Yogyakarta.

Its last major eruption in 2010 killed more than 300 people and forced some 280,000 others to evacuate.

It was Merapi's most powerful eruption since 1930, which killed some 1,300 people, while another explosion in 1994 took about 60 lives.

Across the Southeast Asian archipelago, Mount Karangetang on Sulawesi island also erupted this week with more than a hundred nearby residents ordered to evacuate from the remote site.

Indonesia has more than 17,000 islands and islets—and nearly 130 .

It sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", a vast zone of geological instability where the collision of tectonic plates causes frequent quakes and major volcanic activity.

Mount Karangetang on Sulawesi island also erupted this week with more than a hundred nearby residents ordered to evacuate
Mount Karangetang on Sulawesi island also erupted this week with more than a hundred nearby residents ordered to evacuate

Explore further: Indonesia's Merapi volcano unleashes river of lava

Related Stories

Bali's Agung volcano spews ash in fresh eruption

December 30, 2018

A volcano on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali erupted Sunday, belching ash high into the air and over nearby villages as officials warned tourists to keep clear of the area.

Recommended for you

Gaia clocks new speeds for Milky Way-Andromeda collision

February 7, 2019

ESA's Gaia satellite has looked beyond our Galaxy and explored two nearby galaxies to reveal the stellar motions within them and how they will one day interact and collide with the Milky Way – with surprising results.

Hubble reveals dynamic atmospheres of Uranus, Neptune

February 7, 2019

During its routine yearly monitoring of the weather on our solar system's outer planets, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has uncovered a new mysterious dark storm on Neptune and provided a fresh look at a long-lived storm circling ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.