Scientists construct M29 cluster model catalyst

Total structure and negative-mode ESI mass spectrum of the Au 13 Ag 16 L 24 cluster, the Au@Ag 12 @Au 12 Ag 4 metal framework protected by alkyne groups from 24 ligands. Credit: QIN Zhaoxian

Recently, a group led by Prof. Li Gao from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in collaboration with Prof. Wan Chongqing from Capital Normal University and Prof. Hannu Hakkinen from University of Jyvaskyla, synthesized a novel atomically precise AuAg cluster with special structure, which is exploited as a model catalyst for A3-coupling reactions.

This work was published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition on Sept. 30.

The scientists prepared a brand new alkynylated cluster [Au 13 Ag 16 (C 10 H 6 NO) 24 ] 3 - via the NaBH 4 -mediated reduction method, and confirmed the AuAg clusters by various sophisticated characterization techniques. They found that the unique metal framework of Au center @Ag 12 @Au 12 Ag 4 was protected by 24 atypical alkyne ligands L (L = C 10 H 6 NO).

The ligands were found to construct a unique type of motif L-(Ag)-Au-(Ag)-L at the cluster interface, where, the alkyne (C≡C) group of each L was linked by sharing an Au atom through the σ bonds and each C≡C group was discretely connected to chemically different Ag atom through π bonds.

DFT characterized the cluster as a clear 8-electron superatom, and peaks in the optical absorption spectrum were interpreted in terms of the P and D superatom states. The supported Au 13 Ag 16 L 24 /CeO 2 catalyst exhibited high catalytic activity and selectivity towards the A3-coupling reaction involving benzaldehyde, diethylamine and phenylacetylene.

More information: Gao Li et al. A Homoleptic Alkynyl‐Ligated [Au 13 Ag 16 L 24 ] 3 ‐ Cluster as a Catalytically Active Eight‐Electron Superatom, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2020). Journal information: Angewandte Chemie International Edition Gao Li et al. A Homoleptic Alkynyl‐Ligated [AuAgCluster as a Catalytically Active Eight‐Electron Superatom,(2020). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202011780