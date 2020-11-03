November 3, 2020

Scientists construct M29 cluster model catalyst

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists construct M29 cluster model catalyst
Total structure and negative-mode ESI mass spectrum of the Au13Ag16L24 cluster, the Au@Ag12@Au12Ag4 metal framework protected by alkyne groups from 24 ligands. Credit: QIN Zhaoxian

Recently, a group led by Prof. Li Gao from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in collaboration with Prof. Wan Chongqing from Capital Normal University and Prof. Hannu Hakkinen from University of Jyvaskyla, synthesized a novel atomically precise AuAg cluster with special structure, which is exploited as a model catalyst for A3-coupling reactions.

This work was published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition on Sept. 30.

The scientists prepared a brand new alkynylated [Au13Ag16(C10H6NO)24]3- via the NaBH4-mediated reduction method, and confirmed the AuAg clusters by various sophisticated characterization techniques. They found that the unique metal framework of Aucenter@Ag12@Au12Ag4 was protected by 24 atypical alkyne ligands L (L = C10H6NO).

The were found to construct a unique type of motif L-(Ag)-Au-(Ag)-L at the cluster interface, where, the alkyne (C≡C) group of each L was linked by sharing an Au atom through the σ bonds and each C≡C group was discretely connected to chemically different Ag atom through π bonds.

DFT characterized the cluster as a clear 8-electron superatom, and peaks in the optical absorption spectrum were interpreted in terms of the P and D superatom states. The supported Au13Ag16L24/CeO2 catalyst exhibited high catalytic activity and selectivity towards the A3-coupling reaction involving benzaldehyde, diethylamine and phenylacetylene.

Explore further

Scientists propose redox mechanism for water-gas shift reaction
More information: Gao Li et al. A Homoleptic Alkynyl‐Ligated [Au13Ag16L24]3 Cluster as a Catalytically Active Eight‐Electron Superatom, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2020). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202011780
Journal information: Angewandte Chemie International Edition

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Scientists construct M29 cluster model catalyst (2020, November 3) retrieved 3 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-scientists-m29-cluster-catalyst.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Electron Configurations -- Why is terbium's electron configuration [Xe] 6s2 4f9 ?

22 hours ago

Nucleophilicity of Halogens in aprotic solvent

Nov 01, 2020

How do you calculate the Kuhn length of a polymer?

Nov 01, 2020

Can You Describe the Smell of Ammonia to Me?

Nov 01, 2020

Sigfigs and Uncertainties

Oct 31, 2020

Safe to Empty a "Pee Bottle" After 13 Days?

Oct 31, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments