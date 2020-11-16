November 16, 2020

New placement for one of Earth's largest mass extinction events

by Curtin University

jurassic park
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Curtin University research has shed new light on when one of the largest mass extinction events on Earth occurred, which gives new meaning to what killed Triassic life and allowed the ecological expansion of dinosaurs in the Jurassic period.

The research, published in the prestigious journal PNAS, examined biomarkers (molecular fossils) and their stable isotopic compositions which suggest the end-Triassic of prehistoric creatures such as conodonts and phytosaurs began after a volcanic eruption spewed carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, disrupting the Earth's natural carbon cycle and sparking a chain reaction of environmental events.

That carbon disruption led to acidic ocean waters which then affected delicate marine ecosystems, and led to other unfavorable planetary changes.

Lead author, Curtin Ph.D. graduate Dr. Calum Peter Fox, from the WA-Organic and Isotope Geochemistry Center (WA-OIGC) in Curtin's School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, said the team analyzed biomarkers extracted from rocks collected in the United Kingdom's Bristol Channel and found evidence of ancient , which are complex communities of microorganisms.

"Through our analysis of the chemical signature of these microbial mats, in addition to seeing sea-level change and water column freshening, we discovered the end-Triassic mass extinction occurred later than previously thought," Dr. Fox said.

Dr. Fox explained that previous research suggests the extinction took place where we now know microbial mats flourished and the chemical signatures left by these ancient microbes complicated the , leading others to believe this is where the extinction took place.

"The microbial mats recorded in UK samples are comparable to extant microbial mats such as in Shark Bay of Western Australia. It's amazing to consider that similar microbial communities that confounded the timing of one of Earth's largest extinctions millions of years ago are on our shorelines and so easy to observe for ourselves," Dr. Fox said.

John Curtin Distinguished Professor Kliti Grice, also from WA-OIGC in Curtin's School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, said the research findings not only presented a new theory of what started the end-Triassic extinction, but also provided a type of warning for future potential mass extinction events on Earth.

"Our recent research shows that microbial mats played important functions in several mass extinction events as well as a role in preserving remains of life including soft tissue of dead organisms under exceptional circumstances," Professor Grice said.

"Knowing more about the levels present during the end-Triassic mass event provides us with important details that could help protect our environment and health of our ecosystems for future generations."

The paper is titled "Molecular and isotopic evidence reveals the end-Triassic carbon isotope excursion is not from massive exogenous light ."

Explore further

It was microbial mayhem in the Chicxulub crater, research suggests
More information: Fox et al., Molecular and isotopic evidence reveals the end-Triassic carbon isotope excursion is not from massive exogenous light carbon, PNAS (2020). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1917661117
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Curtin University
Citation: New placement for one of Earth's largest mass extinction events (2020, November 16) retrieved 16 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-placement-earth-largest-mass-extinction.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
22 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mw7.0 Greek islands off the coast of western Turkey

Nov 05, 2020

Meridional Heat Transfer - Ocean and Atmosphere

Nov 02, 2020

Today's Climate Change and the Permian-Triassic Boundary

Oct 31, 2020

Question about world average temperatures 1880- early 20th century

Oct 28, 2020

M 5.6 - 10 km WSW of Hafnarfjörður, Iceland

Oct 24, 2020

Mw 7.5 South of Alaskan Peninsula

Oct 20, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments