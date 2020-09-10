September 10, 2020 report

Study of ancient rocks suggests oxygen depletion in oceans led to end-Triassic mass extinction

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Study of ancient rocks suggests oxygen depletion in oceans led to end-Triassic mass extinction
Simplified paleogeographical map for Triassic-Jurassic transition showing localities for all three studied sections. Credit: Science Advances (2020). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abb6704

A team of researchers from the U.K., China, and Italy has found evidence that suggests oxygen depletion in the world's oceans led to the end-Triassic mass extinction. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes their study of ancient rocks found in multiple locations around the world.

Prior research has shown that approximately 201.3 million years ago, a massive die-off of species occurred, ending the Triassic period and starting the Jurassic. Scientists have argued over the reason for the die-off and have settled on two possibilities: and ocean anoxia (loss of dissolved oxygen in the water). In this new effort, the researchers searched for evidence of the later.

The work involved obtaining rock samples from British Columbia, Sicily and Northern Ireland identified as having been at the bottom of the sea during the Triassic period. They then tested the rocks to see if they could find evidence of oxygen level changes in the ocean during the late Triassic. Their testing consisted of measuring the ratio of two major sulfur isotopes: 32S and 34S. Both are compounds that become trapped in limestone or other carbonate minerals.

Because of the nature of sulfur, the ratio of 34S to 32S is higher when there is less oxygen in the water, compared to normal levels. Thus, to determine the amount of oxygen in ocean water before during and after the end-Triassic mass extinction, the researchers simply measured the sulfur ratios in rock that existed in the ocean at that time. The researchers found what they describe as "large spikes" in the rocks from all three sites—a strong indication that ocean oxygen levels dropped dramatically during the time period when the mass extinction occurred.

The researchers also proposed a scenario that might have led to ocean oxygen levels dropping. They suggest that releasing huge amounts of carbon dioxide might have led to global warming, including sea temperatures. They note that warmer water has less oxygen, but that sea creatures living in that warmer water would require more oxygen to survive. Most could not find it, and therefore perished.

Explore further

Global oceanic dead zones persisted for 50,000 years after end-Triassic extinction event
More information: Tianchen He et al. An enormous sulfur isotope excursion indicates marine anoxia during the end-Triassic mass extinction, Science Advances (2020). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abb6704
Journal information: Science Advances

© 2020 Science X Network

Citation: Study of ancient rocks suggests oxygen depletion in oceans led to end-Triassic mass extinction (2020, September 10) retrieved 10 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-ancient-oxygen-depletion-oceans-end-triassic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does creating fire break lines work to control forest fires?

10 hours ago

Possible extinction event: nearby supernova

Sep 08, 2020

Life on Earth -- Which appeared first?

Sep 08, 2020

Continental drift of the past

Sep 07, 2020

Earthquakes galore today

Sep 06, 2020

Chilean Earthquakes

Sep 05, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments