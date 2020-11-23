November 23, 2020

Project looks at links between poultry and antimicrobial resistance

by Newcastle University

chicken
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Newcastle University is co-leading an international project to better understand how changes in poultry production and consumption are affecting the rise in antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

AMR is a rapidly growing global issue and a World Health Organization (WHO) top five priority. Its increase has been linked in part to in recent decades as part of animal health and welfare regimes.

AMR in agriculture and food systems is a critical area of concern, with increasing cases reported of strains of bacteria such as E.Coli, Campylobacter and Salmonella developing resistance to particular groups of .

The "Changing Food Systems in Kenya and Malawi and the Challenge of Tackling Antimicrobial Resistance' project, funded by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) through the Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF) Collective Program, will look at the ways in which rapidly changing cultures of poultry consumption and agricultural systems in Low and Middle Income Countries (LMICs) shape antibiotic use and misuse in farming.

The two-year program will explore the relationships between changing urban diets that include more meat and how food systems are being transformed to meet this demand, focussing in particular on the misuse of antibiotics in agriculture.

It will look in particular at the poultry sectors of Kenya and Malawi, especially the urban contexts of Nairobi and Lilongwe, given the rapid rise of and consumption in both places and the increased and weakly regulated use of antibiotics in production.

Working with partners at the African Population and Health Research Center, Nairobi, the University of Malawi, the University of Southampton and University College London, the research team aim to generate culturally and geographically-sensitive approaches to antibiotic reduction and stewardship initiatives that could help improve implementation of those countries' AMR National Action Plans.

Professor Alex Hughes, professor of economic geography, Newcastle University, said: "Places in Africa are among those predicted to see the highest mortality rate from AMR by 2050. Policies and targets for the reduction of antibiotic misuse in agriculture are more likely to be effective if they are sensitive to the specific pressures, constraints, opportunities and experienced by farmers working within these . This research aims to better understand these local contexts and start thinking about how LMICs can continue to meet market demand while addressing the inappropriate use of antibiotics."

While antibiotics are a necessary tool to maintain animal health and welfare on farms, their inappropriate and disproportionate use not only reduces availability for humans but also catalyzes resistance.

The 2016 O'Neill report for the WHO, "Tackling Drug-Resistant Infections Globally," warned that if the challenge is left unaddressed, deaths resulting from AMR on a global scale are predicted to reach some 10 million per year within the next three decades.

Explore further

Increasing global consumption of antibiotics reflects stewardship challenges
More information: For more info visit gtr.ukri.org/projects?ref=AH%2FT004207%2F1
Provided by Newcastle University
Citation: Project looks at links between poultry and antimicrobial resistance (2020, November 23) retrieved 23 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-links-poultry-antimicrobial-resistance.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A second Genesis more likely if life is found on Europa or Enceladus

15 hours ago

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

Nov 21, 2020

Informative paper on Flu Vaccines

Nov 19, 2020

What makes it so hard to find a cure for the Corona virus?

Nov 18, 2020

Precisely how does Pfizer's Covid-19 mRNA vaccine work?

Nov 17, 2020

At what level is radiation totally safe for our body?

Nov 17, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments