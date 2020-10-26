October 26, 2020

Study uncovers why bats excel as viral reservoirs without getting sick

by Duke-NUS Medical School

Duke-NUS study uncovers why bats excel as viral reservoirs without getting sick
Right wing of a cave nectar bat (Eonycteris spelaea) extended to show the forearm, plagiopatagium, and supplying vasculature. Credit: Zhu Feng, Duke-NUS Medical School

Bats act as reservoirs of numerous zoonotic viruses, including SARS-CoV, MERS CoV, Ebola virus and—most likely—SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen behind the ongoing pandemic. However, the molecular mechanisms bats deploy to tolerate pathogenic viruses has remained unclear.

Now scientists from Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, have discovered novel molecular mechanisms that allow bats to tolerate zoonotic viruses without getting sick. Published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study suggests that bats adopt unique strategies to prevent overactive immune responses, which protects them against diseases caused by zoonotic viruses.

The team examined three bat species—Pteropus alecto (black fruit bat), Eonycteris spelaea (cave nectar bat), and Myotis davidii (David's myotis bat)—and identified mechanisms that balance the activity of key proteins that play a major role in mediating immunity and inflammatory responses in mammals. These mechanisms enable bats to harbor and transmit zoonotic pathogens without setting off the detrimental consequences of immune activation.

One of the mechanisms bats use is to reduce the levels of caspase-1, a protein that triggers a key inflammatory cytokine protein, interleukin-1 beta (IL-1β). Another they employ hampers the maturation of IL-1β cytokines through a finely-tuned balancing between caspase-1 and IL-1β.

Duke-NUS study uncovers why bats excel as viral reservoirs without getting sick
Photo of a wild-caught cave nectar bat (Eonycteris spelaea). Credit: Zhu Feng, Duke-NUS Medical School

"Suppression of overactive improves longevity and prevents age-related decline in humans. Our findings may offer potential insights to the development of new therapeutic strategies that can control and treat ," said Professor Wang Linfa, senior and corresponding author of the study from Duke-NUS' Emerging Infectious Diseases (EID) Programme.

"This study exemplifies the world-class research led by our talented faculty to advance fundamental scientific knowledge. Professor Wang's research is all the more important in the context of COVID-19, by contributing to a greater understanding of how diseases persist in nature, and potentially aiding new approaches to managing future outbreaks," said Professor Patrick Casey, Senior Vice-Dean for Research, Duke-NUS Medical School.

Explore further

Risk of viruses emerging in humans may not depend on their animal host
More information: Geraldine Goh el al., "Complementary regulation of caspase-1 and IL-1β reveals additional mechanisms of dampened inflammation in bats," PNAS (2020). www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.2003352117
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Duke-NUS Medical School
Citation: Study uncovers why bats excel as viral reservoirs without getting sick (2020, October 26) retrieved 26 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-uncovers-excel-viral-reservoirs-sick.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Could this year's flu season be used to determine the effectiveness of virus masks?

4 hours ago

Smoke, smoke, smoke that cigarette!

Oct 24, 2020

Various approaches to new anti-viral drugs to treat COVID-19

Oct 24, 2020

Question on initial viral load and disease progression of Covid-19

Oct 24, 2020

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

Oct 24, 2020

You just got your fourth Salivary Glands

Oct 23, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments