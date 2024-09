The Duke-NUS Medical School (Duke-NUS) – formerly known as "Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School" – is a collaboration between Duke University, in Durham, North Carolina, United States, and the National University of Singapore, in Singapore. The school was first set-up in 2005. Duke-NUS follows the American model of post-baccalaureate medical education, in which students begin their medical studies after earning a bachelor's degree.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

