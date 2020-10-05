October 5, 2020

Custom fabricated microscope lens inspired by lighthouse

by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

Microscope lens inspired by lighthouse
The thin and cost-effective lens is 3D printed and has the capacity to put live cells under the microscope, which would significantly improve diagnostics. Credit: Andrea Bertoncini

An optical device that resembles a miniaturized lighthouse lens can make it easier to peer into Petri dishes and observe molecular-level details of biological processes, including cancer cell growth. Developed by KAUST, the new lens is also very cost effective.

Many bioimaging techniques require fluorescent dyes to be added to specific cell targets. But a recently developed method known as stimulated raman scattering (SRS) microscopy can avoid cumbersome labeling steps by using to collect molecular vibrational signals from biological samples. The ability of SRS microscopes to produce high-resolution, noninvasive images at real-time speeds has prompted researchers to deploy them also for in vivo disease diagnostic studies.

One drawback of SRS microscopes, however, is that the detection system is affected by a , known as cross-phase modulation, which is generated by the intense interactions between laser pulses and the samples.

"This background signal is ubiquitous and reduces the contrast during microscopic observation of complex samples, such as ," explains Carlo Liberale from KAUST. "It also makes it difficult to identify target molecules."

To avoid the effects of cross-phase modulation, most SRS microscopes need to use bulky glass objectives capable of collecting wide angles of light. However, these kinds of lenses are nearly impossible to fit into the stage-top incubators that are used to grow live for bioimaging.

Credit: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

Andrea Bertoncini, a researcher in Liberale's group, spearheaded work to create an ultrathin SRS lens using laser-based three-dimensional (3-D) printing. Taking their cue from the slender design of lighthouse lenses, the KAUST team printed tiny lens-like and mirror-like features into a transparent polymer only a fraction of a millimeter thick.

"This type of lens design is a very efficient way to collect and redirect light coming from wide-angle sources right to our laser detector," says Bertoncini. "And since it's so thin, it easily fits into the closed chambers of an incubator."

Microscope lens inspired by lighthouse
A 3D-printed lens developed at KAUST uses optical features inspired by lighthouse beams to collect laser signals for bioimaging. Credit: KAUST; Andrea Bertoncini

After calibration trials confirmed that their new lens could reject the cross phase modulation background, the researchers turned their sights on human cancer cells cultured in a conventional Petri dish. These experiments revealed that the lens could image the cell's interior components with resolution similar to conventional SRS microscopes, but in a much more convenient and less expensive format.

"The objectives we normally use to collect SRS microscope signals cost a few thousand dollars," says Bertoncini. "Now we have a with similar benefits that we can produce for less than a tenth of that price."

More information: Andrea Bertoncini et al, 3D ‐Printed high‐NA catadioptric thin lens for suppression of XPM background in Stimulated Raman Scattering microscopy, Journal of Biophotonics (2020). DOI: 10.1002/jbio.202000219

Provided by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

Citation: Custom fabricated microscope lens inspired by lighthouse (2020, October 5) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-custom-fabricated-microscope-lens-lighthouse.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Microscopy images in a flash
46 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Blackbody Radiation and Complex Refractive Index

7 hours ago

Looking for information on Verity SD100 monochromator unit

14 hours ago

Can a magnifying mirror or prism be used somehow as a low-tech reading aid for the visually impaired?

Sep 7, 2024

Why tilting a diffraction grating produces tilted dots

Sep 2, 2024

Spherical Lens Model and Proof

Sep 2, 2024

Interpretation of a complex angle of refraction

Aug 28, 2024

More from Optics

Load comments (0)