July 7, 2020

Microscopy images in a flash

by Abby E Bower, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Microscopy images in a flash
A novel ORNL microscope captured an image of lily pollen, which is colorized to show the distribution of two molecular groups. The instrument quickly shows chemical details. Credit: Uvinduni Premadasa/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers have built a novel microscope that provides a "chemical lens" for viewing biological systems including cell membranes and biofilms. The tool could advance the understanding of complex biological interactions, such as those between microbes and plants.

The noninvasive instrument, detailed in Optics Letters, allows researchers to capture using . These intense pulses illuminate large areas of a sample, generating colors of light that allow detection of different chemical species. The approach quickly produces images over a wide field of view with chemical details.

"Because you're getting the whole image all in the same shot, you're able to study changes in space and in time," ORNL's Benjamin Doughty said.

Unlike common bioimaging techniques that can destroy or disturb samples, this label-free tool can be used on unaltered, living cells. The microscope is made with commonly available components, which may accelerate its implementation.

Microscopy images in a flash
An image of lily pollen, captured using bright-field microscopy developed by ORNL, reveals only the presence of material without information about its composition. Credit: Uvinduni Premadasa/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

Explore further

Plug-and-play lens simplifies adaptive optics for microscopy
More information: Benjamin Doughty et al. Total internal reflection enabled wide-field coherent anti-Stokes Raman scattering microscopy, Optics Letters (2020). DOI: 10.1364/OL.390699
Journal information: Optics Letters

Provided by Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Citation: Microscopy images in a flash (2020, July 7) retrieved 7 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-microscopy-images.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Aerodynamics Help Please -- Warehouse fans blowing toward each other

Jul 06, 2020

What happens to the atom?

Jul 05, 2020

CERN quantum micro-blackholes

Jul 05, 2020

Do we need another language other than math?

Jul 02, 2020

Planck length and Planck time

Jun 28, 2020

Internal reflection equation question

Jun 25, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments