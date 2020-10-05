October 5, 2020

A new all-2-D light-emitting field-effect transistor

by Seoul National University

2-d material
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs), a two-dimensional (2-D) semiconductor, are promising materials for next-generation optoelectronic devices. They can emit strong light due to the large binding energies of excitons, quasiparticles composed of electron-hole pair, as well as an atomically thin nature. In existing 2-D light emitting devices, however, the simultaneous injection of electrons and holes into 2-D materials has been challenging, which results in low light emission efficiency.

To overcome these problems, Prof. Gwan-Hyoung Lee's group in Seoul National University and Prof. Chul-Ho Lee's group in Korea University demonstrated all-2-D light-emitting field-effect transistors (LEFETs) by staking 2-D materials. They chose and monolayer WSe2 as contact electrode and an ambipolar channel, respectively. Typically, a junction between metal and semiconductor has a large energy barrier. It is the same at a junction of graphene and WSe2.

However, Lee's group utilized the barrier-tunable graphene electrode as a key for the selective injection of electrons and holes. Since the work function of graphene can be tuned by an external electric field, the contact barrier height can be modulated in the graphene-contacted WSe2 transistor, enabling selective injection of electrons and holes at each graphene contact. By controlling the densities of injected electrons and holes, high efficiency of electroluminescence as high as 6% was achieved at room temperature.

In addition, it was demonstrated that, by modulating the contacts and channel with separate three gates, the polarity and light emission of LEFETs can be controlled, showing great promises of the all-2-D LEFETs in multi-digit logic devices and highly integrated optoelectronic circuitry.

This research is published as a paper entitled "Multi-operation mode -emitting based on van der Waals heterostructure" in Advanced Materials.

Explore further

Black phosphorus-based van der Waals heterostructures for mid-infrared light-emission applications
More information: Junyoung Kwon et al. Multioperation‐Mode Light‐Emitting Field‐Effect Transistors Based on van der Waals Heterostructure, Advanced Materials (2020). DOI: 10.1002/adma.202003567
Journal information: Advanced Materials

Provided by Seoul National University
Citation: A new all-2-D light-emitting field-effect transistor (2020, October 5) retrieved 5 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-all-d-light-emitting-field-effect-transistor.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Departure enthalpy vs. Excess enthalpy vs. Residual enthalpy?

4 hours ago

Electrical properties of a molecule

8 hours ago

Why are two pieces of wood stronger when bound together?

Sep 26, 2020

Types of thermodynamics processes that happen in solids or continuum medium

Sep 21, 2020

Looking for a source of the material properties of various alloys

Sep 20, 2020

Cheapest, easiest solar cell manufacturing methods on the Moon

Sep 19, 2020

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

User comments