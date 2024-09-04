Seoul National University (SNU), colloquially known in Korean as Seoul-dae (서울대), is a national research university in Seoul, Korea, ranked 20th in the world in publications in a 2008 analysis of data from the Science Citation Index, 4th in Asia (2012) and 42nd (2011) in the world by the QS World University Rankings, and 13th in Asia and 124th in the world by the 2011 Times Higher Education World University Rankings. In 2009, the Ecole des Mines de Paris - MINES Paris Tech reported that SNU is ranked 5th in the world in terms of the number of alumni currently holding CEO positions in Fortune 500 enterprises. Among its prominent alumni are Ban Ki-moon (current Secretary-General of the United Nations), and LG and Samsung Electronics CEOs. Founded in 1946, Seoul National University was the first national university in South Korea, and has served as a model for the many national and public universities in the country. Throughout its history, Seoul National University has been regarded as the most prestigious of all post-secondary educational institutions in the country by the general public and consistently recruits top-notch high school students.

Collective circular dichroism by chiral plasmonic nanoparticles

Molecular chirality refers to the geometrical property of molecules with broken mirror symmetry. Characterizing molecular chirality and understanding their roles in physiochemical situations has been important in broad research ...

Nanophysics

Dec 22, 2022

0

37

Speeding up DNA computation with liquid droplets

Recent studies have shown that liquid-liquid phase separation—akin to how oil droplets form in water—leads to formation of diverse types of membraneless organelles, such as stress granules and nucleoli, in living cells. ...

Cell & Microbiology

Oct 21, 2022

0

17

Human membrane proteins strike evolutionary balance

Cells are compartmentalized by membranes, and proteins present in these membranes play an important role in transporting cellular information. For proper function of these proteins to occur, a tertiary protein structure must ...

Biochemistry

May 26, 2022

0

30

Millet bread and pulse dough from Early Iron Age South India

Prof. Jennifer Bates and her coworkers, Kelly Wilcox Black and Prof. Kathleen Morrison, published a new archaeobotanical article, "Millet Bread and Pulse Dough from Early Iron Age South India: Charred Food Lumps as Culinary ...

Archaeology

Dec 17, 2021

0

0

Developing a nanofilm-based 'cell cage' technology

A research team, led by Prof. Nathaniel S. Hwang and Prof. Byung-gee Kim, from Seoul National University (SNU) and Prof. Dong Yun Lee, from Hanyang University, has used enzymatic crosslinking to create nanofilms on cell surfaces. ...

Bio & Medicine

Jun 24, 2021

0

16

