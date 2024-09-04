Seoul National University (SNU), colloquially known in Korean as Seoul-dae (서울대), is a national research university in Seoul, Korea, ranked 20th in the world in publications in a 2008 analysis of data from the Science Citation Index, 4th in Asia (2012) and 42nd (2011) in the world by the QS World University Rankings, and 13th in Asia and 124th in the world by the 2011 Times Higher Education World University Rankings. In 2009, the Ecole des Mines de Paris - MINES Paris Tech reported that SNU is ranked 5th in the world in terms of the number of alumni currently holding CEO positions in Fortune 500 enterprises. Among its prominent alumni are Ban Ki-moon (current Secretary-General of the United Nations), and LG and Samsung Electronics CEOs. Founded in 1946, Seoul National University was the first national university in South Korea, and has served as a model for the many national and public universities in the country. Throughout its history, Seoul National University has been regarded as the most prestigious of all post-secondary educational institutions in the country by the general public and consistently recruits top-notch high school students.

Address Gwanak _ 1 Gwanak-ro, Gwanak-gu, Seoul, South Korea Website http://www.snu.ac.kr/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seoul_National_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

