September 25, 2020

Researcher tackles growing plastic waste

by David Bradley, Inderscience

plastic waste
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Humanity is facing many serious problems at the moment, notwithstanding the global viral pandemic that is SARS-CoV-2. Global warming and climate change are still with us, water and food security are increasingly problematic for millions of people, and the amount of plastic waste we are generating simply grows and grows.

Kwami Adanu of the Department of Economics at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, in Accra, writing in the International Journal of Green Economics, considers this latter problem. He looks at the lessons policymakers and others might learn in terms of environmental economics.

The research looks at how an environmental solutions decision-making tree might be used together with a plastic waste market to reverse this problem. Some obvious advice for policymakers emerges from the approach such as banning non-recyclable plastic bags, employing centers in that "market" that are both producer- and consumer-run would be more successful, the introduction of taxation to fiscally control the physical problem is also suggested. A putatively controversial finding from the study is that burning plastic waste may well be the only way to dispose of accumulated waste. Although such burning generates pollution, there are ways to remediate that to an extent and the heat generated can be put to good use in powering the plant or heating local homes in colder regions.

Given that common economic policy tools have so far failed us in reducing plastic , it is time for radical new thinking, the research suggests.

Explore further

Indonesia's coastal communities shoulder the impacts of ocean plastic
More information: Kwami Adanu. The growing global plastic waste problem - lessons for environmental economics policy design and choice, International Journal of Green Economics (2020). DOI: 10.1504/IJGE.2020.109733
Provided by Inderscience
Citation: Researcher tackles growing plastic waste (2020, September 25) retrieved 25 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-tackles-plastic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How will climate change affect the US?

Sep 22, 2020

Southern California 4.6 quake at 06:39UTC about 20 miles from here

Sep 19, 2020

M6.9 Central Mid Atlantic Ridge -- NOW

Sep 18, 2020

Life on Earth -- Which appeared first?

Sep 18, 2020

Carnian Pluvial Episode newly identified mass extinction event

Sep 17, 2020

Planetary collision that formed the Moon made life possible on Earth

Sep 16, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments