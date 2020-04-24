April 24, 2020

How to benefit from food waste in the age of climate change

by David Bradley, Inderscience

Wasted food
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Humanity bounces from one crisis to another as history shows us. Food waste and climate change are perhaps part of the same crisis. Now, research published in the International Journal of Global Warming suggests that finding secondary uses for food waste might reduce the overall impact of this problem.

Mustafa Özilgen and colleagues at Yeditepe University, in Istanbul, Turkey, explain how the issue is a self-perpetuating problem: "Global warming increases the food ; in return, the food waste causes further increase in ," they say. Remedies that have been suggested at least for kitchen waste suggest that burning such waste instead of fossil fuels might help. The team has now used thermodynamic calculations to show that food waste from a fast food outlet after compression and drying to produce one ton of waste could be used to generate 3.5 gigawatts.

They have estimated that all the fruit and vegetable waste in Turkey, including agricultural waste, could produce 7.2 gigajoules of energy each year. Of course, part of the problem of food waste is the plastic and paper packaging and some of this will be a component of the overall dried and compressed material from the .

"Our analysis indicates that trying to find a secondary use for food waste is not a feasible process, when compared with electric power production via combustion in a Rankine cycle with regeneration," the team reports. There may well be niche secondary uses for normally inedible fruit peel, vegetable stems, and other unusable plant materials that do not simply involve burning them for energy, but thermodynamically we would benefit more from burning such instead of fossil fuels.

Explore further

Consumers may be wasting more than twice as much food as commonly believed
More information: Sungur Kaan Gökbulak et al. How to benefit from the food waste in the era of global warming, International Journal of Global Warming (2020). DOI: 10.1504/IJGW.2020.106595
Provided by Inderscience
Citation: How to benefit from food waste in the age of climate change (2020, April 24) retrieved 24 April 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-04-benefit-food-age-climate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Time to Ban Palm Oil?

17 hours ago

Question about variations of the Sun's path over long periods of time

Apr 20, 2020

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

Apr 20, 2020

Heating capacity of sunlight

Apr 20, 2020

Disappearance of vapour trails - more warming?

Apr 15, 2020

Krakatoa erupts again, April 11, 2020

Apr 13, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments