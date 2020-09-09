September 9, 2020

Bacteria fill key role for successful recirculating aquaculture farming

by University of Jyväskylä

Bacteria are in key role for successful recirculating aquaculture farming
Aquaculture is one of the fastest growing food production sectors globally. Due to continuous growth, ecologically, economically and socially sustainable sites for aquaculture are already in use, which has caused a need for new fish farming techniques. Recirculating aquaculture systems, technology that recycles and saves water, has expanded in recent years. The operation and management of bioreactors has been one of the biggest issues, which microbiological processes were studied by M.Sc. Jani Pulkkinen in his dissertation. Credit: University of Jyvaskyla

Aquaculture is one of the fastest growing food production sectors globally. Due to continuous growth, ecologically, economically and socially sustainable sites for aquaculture are already in use, which has caused a need for new fish farming techniques. Recirculating aquaculture systems, technology that recycles and saves water, has expanded in recent years. The technology has not yet achieved economic viability, mainly due to high investment and operating costs. In addition, the operation and management of bioreactors has been one of the biggest issues, which microbiological processes were studied by M.Sc. Jani Pulkkinen in his dissertation.

Bioreactors utilize bacteria in the water purification process.In bioreactors, toxic ammonia excreted by fish is microbially converted to more harmless nitrate in the nitrification process.

"Although bioreactors are designed for the decomposition of nitrogen compounds, the main functions of bacteria in bioreactors were the decomposition of carbohydrates, amino acids and fats. The impact of bioreactors as a whole on is thus much more diverse than previously thought. A diverse and stable bacterial community can maintain good water quality, not only in terms of nitrogen compounds, but also in ," Jani Pulkkinen says.

Different types of bioreactors can trap solids from water or affect the gas balance, but different bioreactors also have different nitrification efficiencies, i.e. how fast ammonia can be converted to nitrate.

"The sizing and selection of type should be done taking into account the characteristics of the entire water treatment system," says Pulkkinen.

The biological and mechanical solids removal capacity of bioreactors can compensate the properties of the rest of the water treatment system. By optimizing the entire water treatment system, the best possible quality can be maintained for the well-being and growth of the fish, which enables cost-effective and environmentally friendly aquaculture.

The dissertation consisted of four publications using modern molecular microbiology methods. All studies were conducted in the experimental recirculating aquaculture facilities of the Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke) Laukaa fish farm.The dissertation has been funded by Luke, the European Union and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry from the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund.

The has been published in the JYU Dissertations series, number 242, University of Jyväskylä, Jyväskylä 2020, ISSN 2489-9003, ISBN 978-951-39-8197-6 (PDF).

Explore further

The new recirculating aquaculture development environment in Laukaa gives new boost to fish farming
More information: The publication is available in the JYX publication archive at: urn.fi/URN:ISBN:978-951-39-8197-6
Provided by University of Jyväskylä
Citation: Bacteria fill key role for successful recirculating aquaculture farming (2020, September 9) retrieved 10 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-bacteria-key-role-successful-recirculating.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Neural network without neurotransmitters

3 hours ago

Supercomputer Analysis Of Covid Virus

Sep 06, 2020

How to find a scientist who researches a specific field?

Sep 05, 2020

Effectiveness of saline water against respiratory tract viruses

Sep 05, 2020

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

Sep 04, 2020

The meaning of protein phosphorylation to bioscience?

Sep 03, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments