The University of Jyväskylä (Finnish: Jyväskylän yliopisto) is a research university in Jyväskylä, Finland. It has its origins in the first Finnish-speaking Teacher Training College (the so-called Teacher Seminary), founded in 1863. Around 15,000 students are currently enrolled in the degree programs of the university.[3] It is ranked as the second largest university in Finland when measured according to the number of master's degrees conferred.

