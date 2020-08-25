August 25, 2020

Polymers prevent potentially hazardous mist during dentist visit

by American Institute of Physics

Polymers prevent potentially hazardous mist during dentist visit
Using polyacrylic acid solution in water as irrigation fluid in dentistry reduces risk of aerosolized pathogens. Here, the polymer is shown forming snakelike threads near the tip of a vibrating cavitron scaler (top), and it forms spools near the tip of a turbine-driven dental drill. In both cases, aerosolization is completely eliminated. Credit: Images created by Jevon Plog.

Researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago couldn't stop thinking about the spinning, vibrating tools in a dentist's office that turn water into mist and send it flying into the air. If that mist contains a virus or some other pathogen, it is a health hazard for dentists and patients.

In a paper published this week in Physics of Fluids, Alexander Yarin and his colleagues discovered that the forces of a vibrating tool or dentist's drill are no match for the viscoelastic properties of food-grade polymers, such as polyacrylic acid, which they used as a small admixture to water in dental settings.

Their results were surprising. Not only did a small admixture of polymers completely eliminate aerosolization, but it did so with ease, exhibiting fundamental polymer physics, such as coil-stretch transition, that served the intended purpose beautifully.

They tested two FDA-approved polymers. Polyacrylic acid proved more effective than xanthan gum, because in addition to its high elongational viscosity (high elastic stresses in stretching), it revealed a relatively low shear viscosity, which makes pumping it easy.

"What was surprising is that the very first experiment in my lab completely proved the concept," Yarin said. "It was amazing that these materials were capable of so easily and completely suppressing aerosolization by dental tools, with significant inertial forces involved. Nevertheless, the elastic forces generated by small polymer additives were stronger."

Their study documented the violent explosion of pockets of water supplied to teeth and gums that the dental tool aerosolizes. The spraying mist that accompanies a visit to the dentist is the result of water encountering rapid vibration of a tool or the centrifugal of a drill, which bursts water into tiny droplets and propels these.

The polymer admixture, when used to irrigate, suppresses bursts; instead, polymer macromolecules that stretch like rubber bands restrict water aerosolization. When the tip of a vibrating tool or dental drill plunges into , the solution threads into snakelike strands, which are pulled back toward the tip of the , altering the usual dynamics seen with pure in dentistry.

"When droplets try to detach from a liquid body, the droplet tail is stretched. That's where the significant elastic forces associated with the coil-stretch transition of macromolecules come into play," Yarin said. "They suppress tail elongation and pull the droplet back, completely preventing aerosolization."

Explore further

Is it safe to visit the dentist during the pandemic?
More information: "Reopening dentistry after COVID-19: Complete suppression of aerosolization in dental procedures by viscoelastic medusa gorgo," Physics of Fluids (2020). DOI: 10.1063/5.0021476
Journal information: Physics of Fluids

Provided by American Institute of Physics
Citation: Polymers prevent potentially hazardous mist during dentist visit (2020, August 25) retrieved 25 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-polymers-potentially-hazardous-mist-dentist.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exhaustive Projectile Analysis

Aug 23, 2020

Torricelli Vacuum Experiment

Aug 23, 2020

Imaging Emitted Covid 19 Samples with an Electron Microscope

Aug 22, 2020

Can the human body affect a radio receiver?

Aug 22, 2020

How is physical Information "encoded"?

Aug 19, 2020

Pressure in a sealed vessel

Aug 19, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments