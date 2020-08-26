August 26, 2020

NASA sees typhoon Bavi from one million miles away

by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA sees typhoon Bavi from one million miles away
Typhoon Bavi was moving through the Yellow Sea on Aug. 25, 2020 when an image of it was captured from 1 million miles away. This full-disk image of the Earth was taken by NASA's EPIC Camera aboard NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. Credit: NASA/NOAA

Typhoon Bavi is a large storm moving through the Yellow Sea. A NASA camera captured an image of the Northwestern Pacific Ocean that showed Bavi headed north.

NASA's Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC), a four megapixel CCD and telescope aboard NOAA's DSCOVR satellite in orbit 1 million miles from Earth, captured a full disk image of the Northwestern Pacific Ocean side of the globe. Typhoon Bavi was moving through the Yellow Sea on Aug. 25, 2020 when the image of it was captured.

EPIC maintains a constant view of the fully illuminated Earth as it rotates, providing scientific observations of ozone, vegetation, cloud height and aerosols in the atmosphere.  DSCOVR is a between NASA, NOAA and the U.S. Air Force with the primary objective of maintaining the nation's real-time solar wind monitoring capabilities, which are critical to the accuracy and lead time of space weather alerts and forecasts from NOAA.

On Aug. 26 at 4 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC), Typhoon Bavi was located near latitude 32.4 degrees north and longitude 124.5 degrees east. That is about 169 nautical miles east-southeast of Shanghai, China. Bavi has maximum sustained winds near 100 knots (115 mph/185 kph) and was moving to the north-northwest.

Bavi is moving north and the Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted the has reached peak intensity.  The storm is expected to weaken and start to become extra-tropical as it makes landfall in western North Korea and northeastern China.

Explore further

Tropical Storm Bavi moving through Northwestern Pacific Ocean
More information: For more information about DSCOVR, visit: www.nesdis.noaa.gov/DSCOVR
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA sees typhoon Bavi from one million miles away (2020, August 26) retrieved 26 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-nasa-typhoon-bavi-million-miles.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does creating fire break lines work to control forest fires?

2 hours ago

Possible extinction event: nearby supernova

Aug 23, 2020

Highest theoretical temperature on Earth

Aug 22, 2020

Time to Ban Palm Oil?

Aug 17, 2020

What causes the weather? (not the seasons)

Aug 14, 2020

Earthquake; Sparta, NC; 5.1

Aug 09, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments