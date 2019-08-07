August 7, 2019

Tropical Storm Krosa gets a comma shape

by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Tropical Storm Krosa gets a comma shape
NOAA’s NOAA-20 polar orbiting satellite passed over the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and captured a visible image of Tropical Storm Krosa on Aug. 7, 2019. Credit: NASA/NRL/NOAA

Tropical Storm Krosa continued on its journey northward in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean when NOAA's NOAA-20 polar orbiting satellite passed overhead and captured a visible image of the strengthening storm in a classic tropical cyclone shape.

The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NOAA-20 provided a visible image of the storm. There's also a VIIRS aboard the NASA-NOAA Suomi NPP satellite that preceded NOAA-20.

The VIIRS image revealed Krosa had developed the signature "comma shape" of a strengthening . A large wide band of thunderstorms were feeding into the low-level center from the south and east of the center.

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC) on Aug. 7, Tropical Storm Krosa's maximum sustained winds were near 60 knots (69 mph/111 kph) and strengthening. It was centered near 21.2 degrees north latitude and 141.3 degrees east longitude. That is about 31 nautical miles south of Iwo To island, Japan. Krosa was moving to the north-northwest.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center said that Krosa will move northwest, and then later turn north while becoming a typhoon.

Explore further

NASA finds heavy rain in new tropical storm Krosa
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Tropical Storm Krosa gets a comma shape (2019, August 7) retrieved 7 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-tropical-storm-krosa-comma.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mathematical Model finds Acoustic Signal that May Predict Earthquakes

Aug 01, 2019

No evidence for globally coherent warm and cold periods

Jul 29, 2019

Coal vs Oil formation?

Jul 28, 2019

Tidal effects on long lakes

Jul 26, 2019

Do floating objects clump together on curves in rivers?

Jul 24, 2019

How do we get data about the Earth's crust?

Jul 23, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration