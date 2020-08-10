August 10, 2020

Dwarf planet Ceres is an ocean world: study

by Patrick Galey

Ceres is the largest object in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter and has its own gravity
Ceres is the largest object in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter and has its own gravity

The dwarf planet Ceres—long believed to be a barren space rock—is an ocean world with reservoirs of sea water beneath its surface, the results of a major exploration mission showed Monday.

Ceres is the largest object in the between Mars and Jupiter and has its own gravity, enabling the NASA Dawn spacecraft to capture high-resolution images of its surface.

Now a team of scientists from the United States and Europe have analysed images relayed from the orbiter, captured around 35 kilometres (22 miles) from the asteroid.

They focused on the 20-million-year-old Occator crater and determined that there is an "extensive reservoir" of brine beneath its surface.

Several studies published Monday in the journals Nature Astronomy, Nature Geoscience and Nature Communications also shed further light on the , which was discovered by Italian polymath Giuseppe Piazzi in 1801.

Using infrared imaging, one team discovered the presence of the compound hydrohalite—a material common in sea ice but which until now had never been observed off of Earth.

Maria Cristina De Sanctis, from Rome's Istituto Nazionale di Astrofisica said hydrohalite was a clear sign Ceres' used to have sea .

"We can now say that Ceres is a sort of ocean world, as are some of Saturn's and Jupiter's moons," she told AFP.

The team said the salt deposits looked like they had built up within the last two million years—the blink of an eye in .

This suggests that the brine may still be ascending from the planet's interior, something De Sanctis said could have profound implications in future studies.

"The material found on Ceres is extremely important in terms of astrobiology," she said.

"We know that these minerals are all essential for the emergence of life."

Writing in an accompanying comment article, Julie Castillo-Rogez, from the California Institute of Technology's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said the discovery of hydrohalite was a "smoking gun" for ongoing water activity.

"That material is unstable on Ceres' surface, and hence must have been emplaced very recently," she said.

In a separate paper, US-based researchers analysed images of the Occator crater and found that its mounds and hills may have formed when water ejected by the impact of a meteor froze on the surface.

The authors said their findings showed that such water freezing processes "extend beyond Earth and Mars, and have been active on Ceres in the geologically recent past".

Explore further

Mysterious dwarf planet Ceres gets ready for the spotlight
More information: C. A. Raymond et al. Impact-driven mobilization of deep crustal brines on dwarf planet Ceres, Nature Astronomy (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41550-020-1168-2

A. Nathues et al. Recent cryovolcanic activity at Occator crater on Ceres, Nature Astronomy (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41550-020-1146-8

R. S. Park et al. Evidence of non-uniform crust of Ceres from Dawn's high-resolution gravity data, Nature Astronomy (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41550-020-1019-1

M. C. De Sanctis et al. Fresh emplacement of hydrated sodium chloride on Ceres from ascending salty fluids, Nature Astronomy (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41550-020-1138-8

B. E. Schmidt et al. Post-impact cryo-hydrologic formation of small mounds and hills in Ceres's Occator crater, Nature Geoscience (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41561-020-0581-6

Journal information: Nature Astronomy , Nature Communications , Nature Geoscience

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Dwarf planet Ceres is an ocean world: study (2020, August 10) retrieved 10 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-dwarf-planet-ceres-ocean-world.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Magnitude limits for active galactic nuclei

1 hour ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

9 hours ago

Does the expansion of the Universe affect orbiting bodies?

12 hours ago

UV timelapse of the Sun in 4K, 52 min = 1 second

19 hours ago

Why is the momentum of a star equal to the momentum of a planet?

21 hours ago

Question re binary star systems & possible orbits

Aug 04, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments