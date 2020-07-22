July 22, 2020

Novel PFAS comprise 24% of those measured in blood of Wilmington, North Carolina residents

by Tracey Peake, North Carolina State University

water pollution
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new paper detailing findings from North Carolina State University's GenX Exposure Study, researchers detected novel per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) called 'fluoroethers' in blood from residents of Wilmington, North Carolina. The fluoroethers—Nafion byproduct 2, PFO4DA and PFO5DoA—represented 24% of the total PFAS detected in the blood of Wilmington residents and appear to leave the body faster than legacy PFAS. These are the first measurements of these chemicals in humans.

The GenX Exposure Study began in 2017 after NC State researchers found a chemical called GenX in Wilmington residents' drinking water. An upstream chemical facility had been releasing several PFAS (including GenX) into the Cape Fear River, the city's primary drinking water source, since 1980. The study aimed to answer community questions about GenX and other PFAS, including whether the chemicals were detectable in residents' blood.

NC State and East Carolina University researchers collected from 344 Wilmington residents (289 adults and 55 children) across two sampling efforts in November 2017 and May 2018. Additionally, 44 of the November participants had a second blood sample collected in May 2018, six months after their first one. All blood samples were collected after the chemical facility stopped releasing GenX into the Cape Fear River.

The first sample determined which PFAS were present and the second sample was used to see how the levels changed in six months. The study looked for 10 PFAS unique to the chemical facility (called fluoroethers), and 10 legacy PFAS (such as PFOA and PFOS), in the samples.

Ten PFAS were found in most of the blood samples. Three of these were the fluoroethers Nafion byproduct 2, PFO4DA and PFO5DoA, all of which were detected in over 85% of samples. Two other fluoroethers, PFO3OA and NVHOS, were infrequently detected. Nearly all samples had at least one fluoroether present, but GenX was not found in any samples.

In total, 24% of the measured PFAS in blood samples came from these novel fluoroethers. In participants with repeated samples, the median decrease in fluoroether levels ranged from 28% for PFO5DoA to 65% for PFO4DA in six months once exposure to contaminants in drinking water ceased.

Four legacy PFAS (PFHxS, PFOA, PFOS, PFNA) were detected in most (97% or greater) participants. The levels of legacy PFAS in the participants' blood were higher than U.S. national levels for the 2015-2016 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey and did not change in the repeated samples.

"Accurately measuring the levels of PFAS in is the first step toward understanding what effects these novel chemicals may have on human health," says Jane Hoppin, professor of biological sciences, deputy director of NC State's Center for Human Health and the Environment (CHHE), and corresponding author of the paper describing the work.

Explore further

Fecal excretion of PFAS by pets
More information: Nadine Kotlarz et al, Measurement of Novel, Drinking Water-Associated PFAS in Blood from Adults and Children in Wilmington, North Carolina, Environmental Health Perspectives (2020). DOI: 10.1289/EHP6837
Journal information: Environmental Health Perspectives

Provided by North Carolina State University
Citation: Novel PFAS comprise 24% of those measured in blood of Wilmington, North Carolina residents (2020, July 22) retrieved 22 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-pfas-comprise-blood-wilmington-north.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mw 7.8 offshore Alaskan Peninsula

13 hours ago

Volcanic Ash Clouds -- Why do they flatten at certain altitudes when rising?

Jul 18, 2020

Definition of temperature in weather reporting

Jul 17, 2020

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

Jul 08, 2020

M 7.4 - 12 km SSW of Santa María Zapotitlán, Oaxaca, Mexico

Jun 25, 2020

Mw 7.4 quake north of New Zealand

Jun 18, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments