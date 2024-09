Environmental Health Perspectives is a peer-reviewed open-access environmental health science journal published monthly by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2013 impact factor of 7.03.

Publisher National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences Country United States History 1972-present Website http://www.ehponline.org/ Impact factor 8.44 (2015)

